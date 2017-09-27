Macon’s new baseball team now has a name. Drum roll please ....

The next step to Macon’s baseball team’s debut next summer took place Wednesday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as the team unveiled its nickname: Macon Bacon.
The team also unveiled its logo and uniforms with a mascot coming soon.
“This is great. We’ve been looking forward to this for the last four or five months since we got here and got on the ground,” co-owner Steve DeLay said. “This is a big moment for us to now have a name and a brand, and the community has been hugely supportive, and we’re looking forward to taking off from here.”
In August, the team announced five finalists for its nickname: Macon Bacon, Macon Soul, Macon Hits, Macon Heat and Macon Noise.
“It was a combination of it was fun, it was different, it was unique,” DeLay said of the Bacon nickname. “It fit along with the city, and quite frankly, with so many suggestions for the name and also so many people liking it when we posted the five finalists, we said — if we can nail down a logo, and we think we have — ‘That’s the one we’ve gotta go with.’ ”
The team unveiled uniforms and hats featuring bacon strips as numbers on the back of the home jerseys and a “Bacon M” secondary logo with a bite out of the leg of the ‘M.’ Alternate uniforms feature a cardinal led top and pants and a jersey and socks made of bacon strips.
Last month, the team named its first manager (Danny Higginbotham), and team president Todd Pund said the Bacon will begin the process of getting the public involved in naming the team mascot in a week or two.
“You know a baby’s coming, but you don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl; you don’t know the name of the child, so this is kind of the birth of the name,” Pund said about the excitement of Wednesday’s announcement. “People are going to be excited about it, and I think, as everybody has seen, the logo’s fun, and it will fit anybody from 2 year old to 60 year old, and we look to have a lot of success with the mark.”
Macon becomes the 16th team in the summer college league, which features teams in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. DeLay and co-owner Jon Spoelstra combine for more than 60 years of sports franchise operating experience, including leadership roles with teams in the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. They are also minority owners of the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plain League.
“This is what sports is all about,” Spoelstra said. “It’s families. It’s community. It’s having fun at the old ballpark. We’re looking forward to tremendous crowds and entertaining our fans every game.”
The Bacon logo was created by Tony Canepa of Tony Canepa Design in Austin, Texas. Canepa worked with DeLay and Spoelstra at Mandalay Baseball Properties, which owned and operated several franchises in baseball and has designed logos for teams in Minor League Baseball, soccer and hockey.
“I think it’s terrific,” Macon-Bibb mayor Robert Reichert said. “The name is fun. It’s different. It’s sure to put our fine city on the map nationally.”
Comments