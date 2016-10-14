Shorthanded Central can’t keep up with Jackson

Central was shorthanded before Friday’s game against one of the leaders in GHSA Region 4-3A, Jackson, with one of its top players (Antonio Sanders Jr.) not playing. The Chargers’ night at Henderson Stadium got tougher from there as Central fell victim big plays from Jackson’s offense in a 40-18 loss.
Chargers head coach Jesse Hicks wasn’t around for a better part of the night after being ejected by game officials after he was assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties with 8:03 to go in the first half. Robert Cummings assumed the duties of Chargers head coach for the remainder of the game.
While Jackson’s win keeps it on track for a regular-season finale against Peach County to decide the region title, Central is now in must-win territory in its final two games of the regular season against Rutland and Westside in order to make the playoffs.
Antavius Grier rushed for three touchdowns for Jackson while quarterback Shaderious Crowder had a pair of touchdown passes. Central got into the end zone by way of a returned fumble by Cameron Collier and 80-yard pass from Donald Lamb to Kendarious Murphy. Lamb also threw a touchdown pass to Kanuri Williams as time expired.
Comments