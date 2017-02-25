Huge Hugh Brown McNatt

Hugh Brown McNatt. Uvalda, Georgia’s most famous son? Raconteur supreme. A Brother Dave Gardner, Atticus Finch, Jerry Clower and Clarence Darrow all in one. A champion for children. A great friend and a bad enemy. Extraordinary trial lawyer. An atypical Georgia Power Company trial lawyer. Generous, patient, kind and exasperating. A teacher of Sunday School and a teacher of hard-earned lessons to many, and they never forget. Reverent and irreverent. Smart. Loads of common sense. A character with character. A person whom I inadvertently have in my cell phone as “Hughe” which should be “Huge.” He is huge.
And, so, when “Huge,” this stereotypical son of the South, told our Sunday School class, Pathfinders, at Perry United Methodist, of his after-death experience, I listened intently. And, truthfully, I paid more attention and ascribed more credence to him and his story than had the speaker been a preacher or the holder of two divinity degrees from Oxford University.
Twenty three days in a coma and then death and then a return to life. Amazing, especially coming from my conflicting and conflicted friend, Hugh Brown McNatt. I haven’t forgotten the story, nor will I ever forget it. Not from this plain spoken (sometimes painfully to the listeners), often irreverent, man.
But, even more than the death and then life again story, which, of course, is powerful coming from this man, at least to me, was his verbal recollection of the prayer he prayed during this time to his God. It went something like this: “God, if you’ll help me through this, I won’t bother you about little things in the future.” And, I believe he was good to his word. He doesn’t seem to fret over small things. But, he still shares them with us and he still grouses and grumbles. It’s part of what he is.
Hugh has lost sight in one eye since he died and came back. This means that he no longer can quail hunt (“partridges” to Hugh), but he still goes. Takes others. Drives the bird buggy. Encourages and “instructs” the hunters. He’s not shooting, but he’s the man in charge.
He is quick with a joke, sometimes at your expense – well, often at your expense. He tells wonderful and appropriate stories. He tells inappropriate stories. He enjoys life. Just like on his quail hunts, he is in charge. He castigates and exaggerates and tells “true stories” appropriate to what is happening. He is very funny. Very. His friends want to be with him. Those that are new to him want to be with him.
As I said, and as far as I can tell, he doesn’t worry God, nor his doctors, about “the small things,” anymore. Now, that’s not to say that he doesn’t complain to his wonderful wife, Lynn, nor his friends and colleagues about small things – in fact, everything – but they take it, and understand it, and enjoy it. He wants them to enjoy it. He expects them to enjoy it. It’s all a part of dealing with and being in the company of this giant personality of great capability. And, his legion of friends are willing to pay this small price to be with this legend, for after all, he is really just entertaining.
I mentioned friends, his legion of friends – certainly, I do not know them all. But, I do know of his friendship with Hugh, the other Hugh, Marion, Bryant, Dudley and Bill, all of whom are judges, and too many lawyers to start mentioning. And, with modesty aside, I know what will happen with this article. It’s going to be read and the word will go out, “Have you read Larry’s article on Hugh B.?” And then they’ll email it all over the state and even to other states. And I’m glad, because it’s long overdue.
I started to write this column, once again, about feral hogs and trash throwing trash, using Hugh’s promise to God “not to worry God about small things,” but I got into Hugh and couldn’t get out. I’m glad I couldn’t. This huge man, Hugh McNatt, deserves this column. And, they will be sending it because they love and respect him. And, he makes them laugh. He makes them happy. Me, too, but I think I’ve already written that.
Larry Walker is a practicing attorney in Perry. He served 32 years in the Georgia General Assembly and presently serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. Email: lwalker@whgmlaw.com.
