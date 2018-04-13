This is Viewpoints for Friday, April 13, 2018

Fox News has taken bad turn
The left takes offense of President Trump’s claims of “fake news.” But regardless of the political team you cheer for, everyone should know what Fox News strategic analyst Col. Ralph Peters had to say: “Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association, now I am ashamed.” The retired Army officer explained of his resignation from Fox, “Four decades ago ... I swore to ‘support and defend the Constitution,’ and that oath did not expire when I took off my uniform. Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration. When prime-time hosts — who have never served our country in any capacity — dismiss facts and empirical reality to launch profoundly dishonest assaults on the FBI, the Justice Department, the courts, the intelligence community (in which I served) and, not least, a model public servant and genuine war hero such as Robert Mueller — all the while scaremongering with lurid warnings of ‘deep-state’ machinations — I cannot be part of the same organization, even at a remove. To me, Fox News is now wittingly harming our system of government for profit.” Giving credit where deserved, he added, “Not every Fox News host is a propaganda mouthpiece — some have shown courage,” calling them “talented professionals in a poisoned environment.”
Those are the sentiments of a long-time outspoken champion of the conservative far-right agenda, and not one single word of fake news.
Dennis Evans,
Warner Robins
We are letting them down
I am an RN who has worked with individuals with intellectual disabilities for many years. It is often difficult to find medical care for our population. Not enough medical providers you say? On the contrary. It' raining doctors in Macon. Most just don't want to see our population due to financial reimbursement or something deeper and more disturbing. The last large bastion to fall is River Edge Behavioral Health. Do our individuals live in Bibb County? You bet! Do they need mental health care? Definitely! Then what's the problem? The problem is that they were born with an intellectual disability in addition to having a mental health diagnosis. Now that the last doctor to see our individuals has retired, they are being told to "make other arrangements". Our staff are bringing me a leaflet listing names of doctors we can call for an appointment. I've been calling but when they hear the words "group home" and "intellectual disability" they are suddenly no longer taking patients. At one agency, we literally have individuals running out of medication with no place to go. Is it the all mighty dollar? I honestly don't know but I thought our community was better than this.
Mollye Smith,
Macon
Standbys? Maybe not
As a retired superintendent of Postal Operations, I agree with most of what Jim Costello has to say. However, unless things have changed since I retired in 1992, the post office doesn’t have employees on standby each day until it is determined their services are not required.
Bill Copley,
Gray
Upset at Publix
A few comments about Publix stores. There is a very nice one with a Byron address. A brand new one just opened in Bonaire. There is not a single Publix in Warner Robins, the crown jewel of Houston County. There was one on Russell Parkway several years ago, but Publix abandoned that Warner Robins store and replaced it with the one in Byron.
But lo and behold, not a single piece of news information was given to the general public. Those of us who were regular customers at the Russell Parkway store found out about the store closing a mere week or so before the new Byron store opened.
Flash forward to 2018 and Publix is all over the media, telling us about their brand new store in Bonaire. A lot of us good customers have not forgotten the sneaky way that Publix built a new store in Byron to replace the one in Warner Robins. Even the employees did not know their store was closing until the last minute.
I do go occasionally to the Byron store, but I have not forgotten the way Publix handled the Warner Robins store closure. I believe it is called good business.
Casi R. Fisher,
Warner Robins
Military service helped a lot
Mr. Johnson’s letter, ‘Joining the military,” brought forth some of the most fond memories of my early adult life.
I joined the U.S. Army in 1952, facing probable draft notice (Korean War) after dropping out of college.
Those two years of service were a very positive and maturing influence serving under WWII Master Sgt. Fields of African ancestry, an exceptional mentor.
Three days after my enlistment completion and discharge, I was again sitting in a Georgia Tech classroom, married to my high school sweetheart, (met in the 5th grade), thereafter only looking forward to additional educational and professional opportunities.
This would be followed by new adventures and accomplishments with our expansive family, celebrating our 66th anniversary Dec. 20, 2018, with heartfelt thankfulness for the many opportunities and blessings over the years.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
See the candidates for 141st district seat
The May 22 primary election is of particular importance this year. There are 4 Republicans and no Democrats running for House seat 141(Allen Peake is retiring). The public may see these candidates in action on April 19 at a public forum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., forum begins promptly at 7 p.m. The location is Mabel White Baptist Church on Bass Road. Please use the main entrance on Bass Road.
The candidate who wins 51 percent of the primary vote wins House seat 141. If no one gets the simple majority, then the top two candidates will be in a July run-off. Our state representative will be chosen before the November general election.
Mary Oppy,
Macon
Reminder to readers
Letters should be no longer than 250 words. Letters that are slightly longer than 250 words might be edited to a shorter length and run, but most letters longer than 250 won’t be accepted for publication.
Comments