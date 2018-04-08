This is Viewpoints for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Joining the military
I am overjoyed to let everyone know my granddaughter, Shelby King, joined the USAF and left for basic training a few days ago — carrying on a tradition set by me. I know she will be a great airmen and will serve our country well. Why did I write to The Telegraph? To brag, of course, but also to say a few things about service to our country. Young people today can choose many different paths in life, there are a lot of careers to choose from. In my day if you didn’t have money for college it was factory or farm work there weren’t any specialized schools to teach you trades like there are now. The military was the way to get an education, learn a skill and for some maybe make a career out of it.
The salaries offered now are great for a young person starting out compared to my first full year (1971) in which I earned $3,000. Educational benefits are pretty good, too. I know the military is not for everyone, but for me it was very fulfilling. You will never be rich monetarily but you will have a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment. The USAF has three main values we all learn — “Integrity First,” “Service Before Self” and “Excellence In All We Do.” Those of us who have served carry these values into our civilian life after leaving the military. “AIM HIGH.”
Charles Johnson,
Perry
Statues and faith
The city council in Arcata, California, has voted to remove the statue of U.S. President William McKinley from a town plaza because it is offensive to the indigenous community. The city council is set to topple the 8 and a half foot statue of the 25th president. A Green Party councilman, Paul Pitino, states no statue should be erected for human beings, for which I agree to a certain extent. The Bible states, “Ye shall make you no idols nor graven image, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall ye set up any image of stone in your land.”
The black race that is for tearing down statues of presidents and/or any statues of history that they think is offensive, should be fearful for the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in years to come. He is the only human statue representing the movement of just one race. Since he was a pastor and confessed to be a man of God, I am sure he would have fought against erecting a statue of himself.
Even pastors like Billy Graham said he took credit for nothing for he only preached the words in the Holly Bible. In fact his son said at his father’s funeral, Billy Graham believed every word in the Bible although he did not understand every word. I believe that is called having faith.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Macon-Bibb budget woes
I admire Commissioner Joe Allen for revealing that not just hundreds of thousands, but perhaps millions, of Macon-Bibb's budget goes to subsidize nonprofits, museums and other non-governmental interests. This revelation should energize and empower Macon-Bibb taxpayers and employees to stand up against efforts to raise property and sales taxes, or cut medical benefits in order to bring the budget under control.
When I see news clips on TV of the commissioners sitting with three-ringed binders in front of them full of copious amounts of charts and data, I think they are more interested in getting a sidewalk, a blighted home removed or a park to please their immediate constituency than they are maintaining the overall solvency of the collective. My personal opinion is that these non-governmental entities should stand on their own through fundraising or prices of admission, or shut down, but in no way should others unknowingly be required to pay their way. The same goes for the folks in Warner Robins, who alone indirectly support an aviation museum each year with enough dollars that could be used to hire a half dozen more police officers.
R. Mills,
Byron
Writer can relax
Like Charles Pecor (March 16), I often find myself “attempting to puzzle out what many of the (letter) writers are attempting to say.” For those of us who don’t work the crossword puzzle or Sudoku, decoding the more cryptic Telegraph letters can be just as challenging as a way of trying to keep the mind sharp. And, coincidentally enough, a good example of just such a letter, titled “Showing disrespect,” appeared just below the one by Charles. If I’ve parsed out its meaning successfully, it contains a mistaken and misleading assumption, and I would like to interpret and correct it for the benefit of Pecor and others who may have been as befuddled by it as I initially was; for the benefit of its writer, who says he was saddened for a reason that seems unwarranted; and simply for the benefit of the truth.
The writer was saddened by “an advertisement section from a big box store ... announcing a ‘Spring Black Friday’ sale.” Why this would cause sadness puzzled me until, much later in the letter, we eventually read, “As a Christian, Black Friday is a solemn day of reflection as we contemplate the crucifixion of Jesus.” So it appears that the writer’s objection to the ad arose from a conflation of Fridays. He evidently confused the day after Thanksgiving, known in recent years as “Black Friday” because it supposedly is the day when the pre-Christmas shopping frenzy takes merchants “into the black” financially, with Good Friday, also known occasionally, though uncommonly in Middle Georgia, as “Black Friday.”
I think the merchant simply wanted to create a November-style Black Friday in the spring and doubt that any connection with Good Friday or Christianity ever occurred to it. This could be regarded as an insensitive oversight, but that is all. The writer’s interpretation was unfounded. Surely this merchant was not trivializing and exploiting Good Friday and the crucifixion of Jesus for commercial purposes as the writer believed.
There are plenty of legitimate things to worry about and make us fearful for our world. This advertisement isn’t one of them. So this writer and anyone else similarly concerned should relax.
David Mann,
Macon
