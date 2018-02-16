This is Viewpoints for February 16, 2018

Listen to full quote
Concerning the Tuesday letter on Mike Barnicle and the military parade: “Maybe the answer, Joe, is to just get Donald Trump a military uniform with epaulets on the shoulder and give him some salad dressing to put on the left lapel and let him march around and pretend to be Gen. Patton,” mused Barnicle. He never demeaned our military. He did state that our POTUS is pretty clueless about what our military is and does. Did anyone else go and find the original conversation? Shame on you. I hope everyone knows ribbons/medals are worn on the chest, not the lapel. I bet Barnicle did and I bet the POTUS doesn’t. I do like the idea put forward by Joe Scarborough — let the vets have a parade. Let them get together and talk. Go listen to the whole thing, what do you think about a vets parade for our POTUS?
Mike Rumage,
Perry
There were Obama scandals
Mr. John Smith of Warner Robins: You liberals would not recognize a scandal unless it was by a conservative. You say there were no scandals during President’s Obama’s time in office. Then Obama had almost directorial powers over the Justice Department and the FBI. The proof, why have 16 members of the Justice Department and FBI been fired quite or demoted? Is it because they refused to act or they acted improperly. You have accused President Trump of a dozen different scandals but have not proved one yet.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Where’s the good news about Macon?
As a subscriber for over 50 years, I feel a strong need to share a perspective — different I’m sure — concerning the news published in The Telegraph. Simply, it’s primarily news involving murder, violence, theft, crime, etc. I wonder how many families are looking to relocate to the Macon area, pick up the paper, read and see the articles, and immediately determine Macon is no place to raise a family.
There are so many good and positive things happening in Macon/Bibb County: (1) Mercer University’s academics and athletics as well as their community involvement, (2) the industrial development in south Bibb with Federal Express, distribution centers, etc., (3) outstanding medical/health care with two hospitals, doctors, etc., (4) Grand Opera House and events, (5) downtown revitalization, (6) high school sports and academics, 7, 8, 9........
Emory M. Wilson
Perry
Lies of history
It was reported that “NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper said Japan is ‘a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945, but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.’ The insensitive remark looked past Korea’s long history under brutal Japanese imperialism …”
This paralleled another misstatement I once heard. In 2014, a historical marker was erected in Atlanta, blatantly stating, “Sherman’s troops primarily destroyed only property used for waging war.” Georgia Historical Society President Todd Groce supported this errant notion by saying the “general misconception … that every house was burned down, and that there were murders along the way was not borne out by the historical evidence.”
The “historic evidence” of Sherman’s March to the Sea through Middle Georgia proves just the opposite. How did the Jarrell Plantation and neighboring farms constitute “property used for waging war?” The town of Griswoldville did harbor a pistol factory and produced other implements for war but did that justify the burning of nearly all civilian dwellings as well?
In other communities mortal remains were exhumed and left exposed by the fortune-seeking invaders. Slave dwellings and livelihood were not immune.
Political correctness is always a deliberate lie.
John Wayne Dobson,
Macon
Morals are hard to change
Douglas Haden’s eloquent and passionate letters defending the unborn and condemning abortions should be the mindset of us all. Sadly it isn’t and no law is going to change that, or force a woman to love, accept or care for a child she doesn’t want; nor force a man to accept responsibility for an unwanted pregnancy he created. In other words, morality cannot be legislated.
Every year, millions of women have their fetuses ripped from the womb which are then discarded or sold on the open market. Every year tens of thousands of women give birth to children they either despised, tolerate or abandoned. Only a small portion can be rescued; the rest are left for the courts to deal up.
The same morals that fill prisons, destroy neighborhoods and empty churches generate abortions and the contemptuous attitudes toward unwanted children. Man’s laws, or the lack of, did not create these morals—Christianity’s failure did. If marching on Washington and around the Supreme Court Building hasn’t and isn’t going to change that fact, what will?
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Some kind of service
If recent activity with Home depot and Best Buy is the best they can do, Amazon will replace or greatly diminish there effectiveness. At Home Depot we had our home carpeted. In no time at all it started showing excessive wear, we called to get it looked at. We received an aggressive email stating to take pictures and send receipts from the carpet cleaning company that cleaned it to validate the warranty! I advised we had bought a commercial carpet cleaner due to poor service from several carpet companies that cleaned my rentals. She wrote back saying Mohawk demanded receipts! At Best Buy we bought a new television. They ran my credit card three times and Bank of America correctly denied payment. They emailed me to correct the problem. I had no idea what the problem was until I called my bank. Then for over two hours they labored to lambast us for their problems by email and phone.
Maybe we just got the one bad salesperson at both stores.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
