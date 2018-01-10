This is Viewpoints for Thursday, January 11, 2018

Eason should stay
Here are three reasons why Jacob Eason should stay at Georgia this year: (1) He will take regular practice and game reps with a top team and coaching staff, improving his performance while reducing the risk of another injury, and leaving him eligible for the 2019 draft; (2) If he transfers to the University of Washington or any other FBS school, he will have to sit out this year to preserve his two remaining years of college eligibility, and would not be drafted until 2021; (3) He is loyal to his team and has bonded with the Georgia players and coaches.
Alabama won the championship by three points; the difference between the two teams was one pass play in overtime. Congratulations to the Georgia players and coaches on an outstanding season!
Charlie Adams
Fort Valley
Problems and solutions
Charles Richardson’s recent columns about our “sick village,” further identified as our community, state or nation, indicates feelings of frustration to that of disgust and offered little hope toward addressing the varied societal problems whether they be historical, current, or anticipated future. The columns were so different from his usual positive outlook.
There are too many leaders and followers looking for near an instantaneous “magic bullet,” no pun intended, to correct the identified or perceived problems or deficiencies in accordance with their opinions.
His “live forever” column includes the prescription that can improve, then cure our malaise. We each, individually/collectively need to be a conscious part of the solution by our positive, unselfish, every day actions as we live our lives. Positive actions are needed, but possibly more important than that, we need to stop trying to prove someone else wrong, and bury or let go of those old grudges that can be as dangerous as the worst type of cancer.
Continue listening and observing, working together and truthfully acknowledge how fortunate we are to live in our wonderful nation, imperfect as it continues to be. Strive for excellence in life, recognizing that perfection actually only resides in the dictionary.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Logic?
The majority of humans use logic to decide an outcome whether it is buying everyday items, relationships , medical decisions and on and on. One’s education (in my opinion) is irrelevant concerning logic. I believe what is happening in our country defies logic. The following are two examples. Opposition to building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is illogical. One being opposed to a wall must also be opposed to fences and barriers around the White House, fences around prisons, elimination of TSA checks at airports and locks on your front door. Sounds logical to me if you are not in favor of protecting our country from foreign invaders at the border.
The next subject is the state of California. Californians openly defy federal law in the area of sanctuary cities, benefits to illegal aliens and many who want to secede and become an independent country. It is logical to cut them loose. The feds could lease back military bases (if a treaty can be worked out or close the facilities) and convert a federal building to an embassy. Since Californians will remain U.S. citizens (those born after independence will be citizens of their new country) they can have the same status as someone from one of our territories like Puerto Rico. I see the logic in all this.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
MLK Day
Another Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2018, is here for America to celebrate again the birth and life of an all-time great person of conscience, courage and compassion. Dr. King deserves the special day to honor him, but the best way to keep his dreams and hopes alive for 365 days each year is to read his books, speeches, sermons and to read about and model his activism.
King’s works are filled with truth and wisdom which are applicable to today’s world. He was/is a genuine modern-day prophet, a spokesperson for God, who did justice, loved kindness and walked humbly.
On April 4 this year, we will remember and think about King’s assassination 50 years ago, a sad day I’ll never forget. What he did for civil rights during his brief sojourn on this earth was monumental. King loved people of all races and religions and literally sacrificed his life working to help our country overcome its dominating, self-defeating white racism. Martin Luther King Jr. died too young. There’s still so much to do. I wish some of our universities provided a field of study whereby interested students could do a concentrated study of King’s life, his brilliant works, and pass on and live out his wisdom.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville, Kentucky
Knows all
Most people don’t trust God but the Prophet Isaiah did. Isaiah 46: 9-11 talks about the character of God being completely unlimited and powerful. His wisdom and knowledge are infinite. He’s able to see every situation with perfect understanding and knows what’s best. He allows events to happen that we don’t understand, but his reasons are guided by his unfailing love for us and his perfect wisdom.
What God does may be “unsearchable” to our human minds. Only someone who can see the past and future as clearly as the present can fully understand why certain events belong to a higher wisdom and purpose. We can take comfort knowing that the events of our lives are not just random, senseless acts of nature or of human failure. God, who is far wiser and more powerful than we are, is in control and is carrying out his wise plans.
Clyde Ellerbee Jr.,
Arabi
Macon’s son
Dr. Charles Ridley “Bud” White was through and through a “Macon Son.” He was one of the first graduates of the new Macon Hospital general surgery residency program, started in 1958. When he finished his surgical training he started a surgical practice in Macon. There are many people alive today because of his surgical skills. He joins a group of physicians who were born and raised in Macon and practiced their skills in Macon. Doctors, Milford B. Hatcher, Charles H. Richardson Sr., John B. Ethridge, Hutt Weaver, Alex Weaver and probably others. God blessed them and Macon.
Charles G. Burton
Macon
Comments