This is Viewpoints for Friday, December 29, 2017

Machines taking over
I love my iPhone. I couldn’t get along without my calendar on it. I also enjoy my iPad and laptop. But with Siri, Google, YouTube and dictionary apps — and Netflix, before the end of this century we’ll all be imbeciles. (I had to use my dictionary app for the correct spelling of “imbeciles.”
Linda G. Jones,
Perry
Who are the wicked?
Since he was sworn in, President Trump has been targeted by both political parties as a no good president. It seems those who hate him are using every means to intimidate him and bring him down. They even brought another man into the picture, Roy Moore, who lost his Senate race because of an alleged sex scandal. I wouldn’t say either of these men are righteous, but I believe they both want what’s best for America and the American people.
As I read Psalms 37 today, I thought of how fitting it is to our political world today. “The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with their teeth. The Lord shall laugh at him, for he seeth that his day is coming. The wicked have drawn out the sword and have bent their bow, to cast down the poor, and needy and to slay such as be of upright conversation. Their sword shall enter into their own heart and their bows shall be broken.”
Dwight Poole,
Hawkinsville
Which type?
I am an “abolitionist.” I am a certain type of abolitionist. I am the type of abolitionist who wishes to abolish the abortion and save the baby. There is a type of abolitionist who chooses to save the abortion and thus abolish the baby. Which type of abolitionist are you?
Don Sweat,
Macon
A little joke
Kim Jong-Un announced at a news conference that North Korea would be sending a man to the sun within 10 years! A reporter said, “But the sun is too hot. How can your man land on the sun?” There was a stunned silence. Nobody knew how to react. Kim Jong-Un quietly answered, “We will land at night.” The gathering and everyone in North Korea watching on television broke into thunderous applause.
Back in Washington, Nancy Pelosi and her entourage were watching the news conference. When Pelosi heard what Kim said, she sneered, “What an idiot. Everybody knows there’s no sun at night.” Her office and everyone working in the DNC broke into thunderous applause.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
