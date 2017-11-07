This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Trumanisms
President Trump is constantly criticized for his manner of speaking, especially his tweets. It reminds me of my favorite Democratic president, Harry S. Truman. An email I received from a fellow “deplorable” retrieved a quote from the Truman Library which is similar to the colorful speech for which President Trump is criticized by the mainstream, liberal media. In a memo to Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Adm. Chester Nimitz, who had asked him what he meant by the term, “political correctness” in a memo he previously sent to them, said, “Political correctness is a doctrine, recently fostered by a delusional, illogical minority and promoted by a sick mainstream media, which holds forth the proposition that it is entirely possible to pick up a piece of s&%t by the clean end!”
Another gem was what Truman’s wife, Bess, said when asked if she was bothered by his use of the word “manure,” said, “You don’t know how long it took me to get him to say that instead of s&%t!” Hell of a man, if there was a clone of Truman, I’d vote for him even if he ran on the Democratic ticket.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
Unrestrained sprawl?
This week 197 parties of the United Nations Framework Convention On Climate Change will meet to hash out how to implement the Paris Climate Agreement. Without the participation of the U.S., we may see the first Chinese-led climate talks.
However the White House climate deniers feel, climate mayors from across this country have pledged to support these talks and construct their own plans for meeting the goals laid out by the agreement.
Macon-Bibb’s Mayor Reichert recently joined with 382 other climate mayors representing over 68 million Americans.
With the recent economic upturn and new business announcements, it will be interesting to see if the mayor will continue to cave in to special interests or quickly realize that unrestrained sprawl, happening now, is a bad idea and convince our other leaders we don’t have follow down the same road as Savannah, with poor sea rise planning, Columbus and it’s exploding crime, or Warner Robins with endless strip malls.
A clearer goal to meet our carbon reduction targets would be changing zoning rules for rooftop solar, tiny homes, vertical, public and empty lot farming, electric transportation, and moving business back to the city.
It is time officials stop flapping their wings for securing low wage, non-union jobs requiring extensive infrastructure without all parties agreeing that the mayor and the citizens expect them to follow our evolving emission targets. We need jobs that pay well and bring the best out of our young people. How do you have a happy city with unhappy workers.
Fred Gunter,
Macon
Improvements
In the past year unemployment is down among all groups. The country’s GDP is a robust 3 percent. There are hundreds of tower cranes working to construct high rise buildings in cities large and small. Long ignored laws are, again, being followed. Bad contracts are being rewritten. Political correctness has been pushed to the curb. U.S. interests are defended. Inflation has become irrelevant and mortgage interest rates are low. The stock market is hitting record highs. Unnecessary government regulations have been reduced. Policy transparency, always promised but never delivered, is at an unprecedented level.
If you’re unaware of these changes it’s hardly a surprise. Our feckless legislators won’t get behind them and our media darlings only ignore them. They are both being left in the rear view mirror.
It’s OK if you don’t like the above improvements. After all, it is your right as an American to be wrong.
But know this, one man, determined and relentless, has produced this progress. One focused individual has changed decades of complacency and ennui. One person, passionate about his beliefs, has caused a paradigm shift in direction. Our president is an alpha male steadfast in his promises to make America great.
Resourceful people will search for methods to gain from these new perspectives. Are you resourceful?
Bob Norcott
Byron
Proper procedure
Well I see where sexual harassment claims have spilled over from the entertainment horror show to ladies in Congress. First back to the entertainment show. In 2017 Paz de la Huerta is 33 years old and Harvey Weinstein is 65. Even in today’s world, why would a respectful 33 year old female go to the room of a 65 year old slob-of-a-male’s room unless she wanted something from him? He offered her a part, and of course he came back for more. Please young females, nothing is worth putting yourself in such a position.
It is obvious these Hollywood females value their careers and stardom more than self-respect. They should report harassment when it occurs, not after advancement of their careers. They should never put themselves in a position for such harassment and if it occurs, they should slap their face or knee them if necessary and report it.
Back to females in Congress. Rep. Mary Bono, when finally telling off her attacker, he backed off. As those hearing unwanted come-ons, lewd remarks and even groping on the House floor, that would have been an excellent time and place to slap the aggressor. That would have stopped a lot of harassing male congressmen and would have identified to all just what he is.
In my opinion, women need to do more to protect themselves if not by firm word, physical force. In my younger days and even after marriage, I enjoyed working with males, socializing with them and still do. I can cut-up, so-to-speak, with the best of them. However I had rules; no filthy jokes, no lewd remarks and on one lays their hands on me unless I want them to.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Unfair tax break?
As Congress debates a new tax bill, there is much discussion as to which current tax exemptions to keep and which ones to eliminate. It appears that a favorite idea is to eliminate the current exemption on state and local taxes. This could lead to a tax increase for many middle income families. It is ironic that there are those who would advocate the elimination of tax exemptions for mandatory state and local taxes on homes, businesses, land and income while keeping the exemptions on voluntary contributions to 401(k) savings accounts and charitable gifts.
It would be inconsistent and unfair to give a tax break to voluntary contributors while denying that same tax break for those who pay mandatory state and local taxes.
Robert A. Clay,
Desoto
