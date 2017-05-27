This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 28, 2017

UGA not the only school
Please give readers some relief from the steady “blab” fed to your Sports Department by the University of Georgia’s Sports Information Office in Athens. I wake up almost daily to find the front page of the Sports Section covered with pictures of the Georgia Bulldogs from past spring practices. There is often a lead in this at the top of your Section A front page.
Last week you ran multiple stories on the sports front about Coach Smart’s and Team’s “major” concern over who they might find as a third, fourth and possibly fifth string quarterback. In other words, who will Smart find to carry his field microphone for the next four years. They are recognized as having the SEC’s top two quarterbacks in Eason and Fromm, both with five star ratings. One a sophomore and one a freshman in 2017.
Another front page spread was who might be second and third string offensive tackles. That took up half a page with pictures to boot. I doubt seriously how many Middle Georgians, even Bulldog faithful have lost much sleep over all these concerns.
There are other Division I schools in Georgia that your readers would like to hear about. They too have sports information departments. I’m referring to Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern.
While many of us support the Bulldogs we maintain a high interes in other SEC schools as well. Middle Georgia has many graduates and current students at Auburn, Ols Miss, UT and others.
Incidentally, we have family that have graduated from Mercer, Ole Miss, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Tennessee.
I lettered at Ole Miss and also graduated from Tennessee. We try to give the Bulldogs and all the others our support and best wishes.
Dr. Rush Abbott Peace,
Macon
Daily prayers
Thanks to the owners/publisher of The Telegraph for continuing to print the daily prayers submitted by lay persons, pastors, Rabbi’s, etc. In today’s society, religion is being pushed aside or used as the basis for harming other people that do not conform to a certain way of worship.
Our country was founded based on freedom to worship. We may not agree with any person’s desire to proclaim their faith, but we all should strive to see that right protected.
Harold Lemley,
Macon
Recent history of resist
Monday’s letter from Gilbert Switzer should be lauded for his mourning the loss of support by all Americans of our elected presidents. They do, after all, represent all of us. Much of our past governmental success has been based on widespread support for programs and plans which usually involved compromise. No side got all it wanted but contributed to the better, wiser outcome.
It was troubling to read, however, of Switzer’s extraordinary ignorance regarding recent political history. He was upset with the reaction of many Americans to the election of Donald Trump and declared that the radical left has begun the practice of blocking a president’s efforts to govern.
In fact, for most of the Obama presidency, the Republican Party persisted in attempting to block every move that president made. Perhaps the most egregious among these was the violation of their obligation to bring Obama’s nominee for Supreme Court justice up for a vote. In an unprecedented manner, they openly defied the constitutional mandate requiring the Senate to provide advice and consent regarding a president’s nominee.
While I will not justify an all out attempt to block Trump, one might admit that his actions and rhetoric have proven to be disappointing to anyone who cares about the dignity of the office. His urging the assaults on African Americans at campaign rallies, his ridicule of a wheelchair bound reporter, his admission of uninvited groping of women’s genitals along with acknowledged philandering and frequent divorce. I could go on. Most Americans hope for a president they can admire. It is understandable why some might not trust President Trump.
Roby M. Kerr,
Macon
‘Legal Food Frenzy’ success
On behalf of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to congratulate the faculty and staff of Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law for their outstanding success as the winner of the Attorney General’s Cup in the Law School Division of the sixth annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition.
Mercer Law collected 37.25 pounds of food per person, the most among Georgia’s law schools participating in this year’s Legal Food Frenzy, which took place April 17-28. Their efforts contributed to the record-breaking total of 1.34 million pounds raised by 215 legal organizations across the state.
Along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the Georgia YLD is honored to co-sponsor this project to assist the Georgia Food Bank Association and the food banks across the state. We have now raised a total of 6.34 million pounds of food in six years.
Thanks again to everyone in the legal community who joined us for this important cause. We are proud to help lead an effort that has such a significant impact on communities across Georgia.
Jennifer C. Mock,
State Bar of Georgia
Tell us, please
Once again the haters have come out to say something they have no evidence or reference. Allyn Snyder insults our elected officials and us by saying useless, rabble-rousing accusations. He should tell us exactly how the Constitution has been violated by any of the people he mentioned.
We would like the article, the subtitles and of course, the event that precipitated his hatred. If these are not presented, what are we to think?
Snyder reminds me of a retired old soldier, who tells a story enough times and you get to believing it. But we don’t, not without proof. I imagine he has biases, bigotry and hatred bottled up because his goddess lost.
It’s history. Take a break and settle down and tell us all the provable transgressions Trump, Perdue and Scott have perpetrated. We’ll wait.
Jim Huber,
Centerville
