This is Viewpoints for Thursday, March 30, 2017

What happened to repeal and replace? Why didn’t Speaker Ryan select the Obamacare replacement bill that received the most votes in the House and the Senate and have the House vote on that bill? Why did he write a new bill? Why did he exclude fellow Republicans? Why did he tell Republicans this was a take it or leave it bill? Why did he lock-out senators from his secret meetings? Why did he ignore senators who expressed concerns about his bill? Why did he wait until two days before the vote to ask for input from concerned Republicans? Why did he schedule a vote when he knew he did not have the votes?
Both President Trump and Speaker Ryan are claiming they are finished with health care. They tried and fell short. Therefore, voters should blame the Democrats? Health care is not going away. When they started their repeal and replace approach they got ownership of health care. This is not a playground. You cannot walk away because your ego is bruised. Politicians have responsibilities.
Speaker Ryan has to learn that all Republican are not the same. A majority does not mean you can do what you want. Congress also has a vote. Some Republicans are ultra-conservative. Some Republicans represent moderate constituents. In the future, the speaker must realize that some Republicans want to replace the tax code, not just adjust rates. Some Republicans believe tax cuts have to be paid for by reductions in spending. Some Republicans believe the government has to stop adding to the debt. Some Republicans believe a border tax will increase costs for consumers.
Speaker Ryan should remember his predecessor worked with Democrats to pass legislation that benefited the country.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Russian hacking?
A special thanks goes to the liberal Democrats for their paroxysm of impotent rage brought on by the past election. Blaming the Russians for cyber tampering confirms what was suspected for years, “voter fraud nationwide” by hacking. If proven, Bibb-Macon consolidation, SPLOST, 4 percent user fees, should be nullified, which, at least to my knowledge, no one voted for. Neither parties can confirm any votes casted by cyber means.
Kennesaw voter tabulation center cannot confirm a tamper free environment so go ahead libs and prove Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Looking for better government
The Telegraph’s Monday, March 27, Opinion Page was very good; George Will’s column on ACA was informative without the usual bias found in so many columnists’ opinions whether written from the right or the left. The letters to the editor included a broad mix of issues or concerns by the respective writers. The editor’s responses to three of the letters exhibited a genuine desire by The Telegraph to be a positive purveyor of information and news to the public in an unbiased form. (These efforts are applauded and appreciated.)
“The people’s business” letter from Nancy White is one of the finest examples of why timely, well written letters to the editor can be so important toward achieving and maintaining an exceptional community that meets the needs of the citizens through the efforts of elected and appointed governmental leaders. As White’s letter so effectively describes, one of the shortcomings of our new consolidated government is the lack of reasonable access to governmental meetings by average ordinary citizens through current scheduling as compared to past practices.
Many members of community leadership often express disappointment at election times by the high percentage of eligible voters not voting. Many citizens want to participate, especially from an informed position beyond that provided by The Telegraph that is hindered by governmental obfuscation, whether intended or not. Their interest can be dampened many ways as described in White’s letter.
Elected and appointed leaders have been “called out.” They need to respond to White’s encouragement for better government. The alternative is for record voter turnout at future elections supporting those who desire a participatory electorate, soundly defeating those who discourage same.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Support Sonny
Sonny Perdue is being “grilled” by the Senate committees as the Senate tries to determine if President Trump deserves to have in his Cabinet the best qualified people in the land. I hope the committee quickly completes its stalling and lets the administration get on with what the people said it should be doing. I have even heard people say the agriculture job means nothing. Consider this:
Last week, I was in the hospital and the news came on — all political, but nothing about the hearings for secretary of agriculture. As I searched the internet for information about Gov. Perdue, I switched to a Christian TV station. The preacher was explaining some of the characteristics of God. He noted that God’s plan was for everything to be fruitful and multiply. For that, he placed a seed or seeds inside everything. The seed in a peach was capable of producing only peaches. A watermelon seed, only a watermelon. Each seed, he noted, contained the word of God — “You are a peach seed.” You can put a peach seed in your pocket and never get a peach tree or a harvest of peaches. Only when it is planted, watered, tended and harvested, will it produce peaches. The preacher noted God’s planting the Cedars of Lebanon.
He said something I had never considered — among the many titles and accomplishments, this made God the first agriculturist. Perdue is well qualified to follow in the “blood line” of God in the agriculture job. He is a solid Christian with an understanding of seeds and harvest, planting and harvesting and animals and food and other things involved in international agricultural situations. During the drought, he held a prayer meeting on the steps of the Georgia capitol praying for rain — and it rained.
We need to be proud of Perdue, pray for him and support him.
A bit of levity: When God created Adam, he took the dust of the earth to form him. When He decided Adam needed a mate, he opened Adam up and took out the seed in the form of a rib to make Eve. So the man was made of dust, but the woman was made of a prime rib.
Tracy McCollister,
Warner Robins
The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry was to vote on Wednesday to approve Perdue for secretary of agriculture or not. If approved, his nomination moves to the full Senate for a vote.
