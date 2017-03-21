This ios Viewpoints for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Who’s on top?
President Nixon once described the demands of the presidency as a constant, daily struggle between “getting on top of the job, or having the job get on top of you.”
Instead of wrestling with the substantial demands of the job like past presidents, President Trump reportedly ignores the NSA, CIA or FBI and chooses to watch cable television (Fox News in particular) to inform himself.
The job definitely appears to be on top of him.
William D Carter,
Bonaire
Congratulations
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I wish to extend congratulations to L. Catharine “Cathy” Cox on her recent appointment to serve as dean of the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.
Cox’s distinguished career of more than 30 years as a State Bar member has been dedicated to serving the public and the justice system in the fields of law, government and higher education.
Our state has benefited greatly from her service as a practicing lawyer, member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Georgia’s Secretary of State, law school professor at the University of Georgia and, for the past 10 years, as president of Young Harris College.
Countless future Georgia lawyers will benefit from Cathy Cox’s leadership of Mercer Law’s academic programming.
We are inspired by her many contributions to the legal profession and wish her well in this new position.
Patrick T. O’Connor,
President, State Bar of Georgia
