This is Viewpoints for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Birthday of the Founder
The Sons of the American Revolution wish to celebrate the birthday of our most prominent Founding Father, George Washington, who was born on Feb 22, 1732. The federal and state holiday for Washington’s Birthday honors the accomplishments of the man known as “the father of his country.” Celebrated for his leadership in the founding of the nation, he was the Electoral College’s unanimous choice to become the first president. He was seen as a unifying force for the new republic and set a great example for future holders of the office.
The holiday is also a tribute to the general who created the first military badge of merit for the common soldier. Revived on Washington’s 200th birthday in 1932, the Purple Heart medal (which bears Washington’s image) is awarded to soldiers who are injured in battle. As with Memorial day and Veterans Day, Washington’s Birthday offers another opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. In 2017, the country will celebrate both Washington’s 285th birthday and the 85th anniversary of the rebirth of the Purple Heart medal.
The Sons of the American Revolution salute and honor our first president, George Washington, for his lifelong service to our country. For more information about SAR, go to gassar.org and for our sister organization, DAR, go to dar.org. We welcome all eligible citizens to join our organizations. May God continue to bless the United States of America.
John Trussell,
Warner Robins
Climate change is a fact.
Multitudes of science organizations concur with the overwhelming scientific research that climate change is caused by human activities.
Research shows that greenhouse gas emissions cause significant changes in the Earth’s ecology. Some of these changes include warming of the atmosphere, increasing acidification of the oceans, diminishing amounts of snow and ice, rising sea levels, and an increase of extreme weather events.
These ecological changes will continue to have a worldwide social and economic impact. The responses of elected officials concerning climate change will determine if we can reverse this impact.
When elected officials demand high standards for science education and then ignore or call results of scientific research a hoax, they are sending a message that science research is insignificant. Elected officials should use scientific research as part of the foundation from which they make decisions.
The United States makes up 5 percent of the world population but consumes 20 percent of the world’s energy production. Therefore, we have an ethical responsibility to lead the fight to reverse climate change. It is imperative that we stay in the Paris Climate Change Agreement and be a leader in following its tenants.
Climate change is real and the adverse affects must be addressed. It is unethical for elected officials to call climate change a hoax and create policies that continue the adverse affects on climate. Only when elected officials create policy based on the facts of climate change do we have a chance to reverse its negative impact.
Mark McMahon,
Macon
Wise words
Dr. Edwards Deming, during a seminar of his statistical process control approach to management, was told his methods were only “common sense.” Dr. Deming replied “common sense is not that common any longer.
Coach Erk Russell in a Telegraph interview with Joe Kovak Jr., once called political correctness the worse thing to happen to this country. Could it be that common sense has been replaced by political correctness in the education process?
A not so recent state audit of the Bibb County public schools, reported they are teaching two years behind the appropriate grade level. (I always thought teachers who graded on the curve were questioning their ability to adequately present the subject matter.) Could it be they are now teaching on the curve and the norm has been lowered to accommodate those who cannot or will not put forth the effort to maintain passing grades? Most adolescents and teens will follow the path of least resistance. To keep lowering expectations will surely lead to less effort. Is this not a perfect formula for lower performing schools? Is this not why parents, black, white and all shades in between, who really take an interest in their children’s education, are trying to leave these lower performing schools?
Remember President Kennedy’s challenge to NASA, to put a man on the moon and return him safely during the decade — not because it is easy, but because it is hard? They had some unmanned failures before reaching their goal. They accepted JFK’s challenge and were successful. Why not apply this philosophy to education? Is it because political correctness will not allow some failures? Is it because political correctness will not allow for the discipline necessary to ensure a safe and tranquil learning environment?
As boards of education and administrators everywhere try to untangle the knots of public education they would do well to remember the words of Dr. Deming, Coach Russell and President Kennedy.
Larry Smith,
Knoxville
Definition
Jack Mahaney is trying to put lipstick on the pig of pro-choice by making up his own definition. Webster’s medical definition of pro-choice is “favoring the legalization of abortion,” which is where the term pro-abortion originates. I don’t believe in political correctness so I’ll just call pro-choice or pro-abortion what it truly is, pro-murder of defenseless babies.
In 2005, the U.S. performed 3,315 abortions per day. The rate is currently falling. Worldwide, 42 million abortions are performed each year. Ninety three percent of abortions are performed for social reasons, meaning not because of rape, incest, fetus defect, or danger to the mother. Think about those numbers for a while.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
Into the sunset
Wouldn't life be oh so wonderful if Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren saddled up their donkeys and just rode off into the sunset?
George Scoville,
Macon
