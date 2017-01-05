This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

‘Quality Rated’
Today, many families look to child care to complement the care they are providing their children and to provide expertise in child development. But with so many options out there, families need assistance finding a safe and nurturing environment with great teachers who will not only care for their child, but teach them strong life skills.
That’s where Quality Rated Child Care comes in. This innovative program is similar to rating systems used in other service industries like hotels and restaurants.
Through the Quality Rated tool at www.qualityrated.org, parents and families can find child care programs that early childhood education experts have assessed and rated based on factors that contribute to the best environment and experience for children’s development.
Georgia began implementing Quality Rated in January 2012. When a child care program volunteers to participate in Quality Rated, they go through a rigorous process that results in receiving a rating: one-star, two-star, or three-star.
When Bibb County was selected as an Early Education Empowerment Zone in 2014, there were merely a few child care programs in our region which were Quality Rated. Now Bibb County has 28 child care providers that are Quality Rated, which is an incredible testament to their commitment to our children.
It’s the work of the entire community to support children in learning from birth on. United, we have the opportunity make a transformative impact on the lives of children, and that begins with improved early childhood education and Quality Rated child care.
George McCanless,
Macon
I was pleased to learn recently that former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is No. 1 on President-elect Donald Trump’s list to be the next secretary of agriculture. He would not only be an excellent addition to the president’s cabinet, but would be an outstanding counselor to others in Washington.
Gov. Perdue is not only brilliant, but honest, straightforward and thinks of others before self and depends on God to guide him in all that he does.
Right after the election, the then-transition team made it known that they would welcome suggestions to avoid inadvertently leaving someone out. I suggested Perdue for secretary of commerce or agriculture or U.S. trade representative. I suggested they confer with Sen. David Perdue to get the full rundown on his cousin.
There is only one drawback to Gov. Perdue going to Washington — he would have to leave Middle Georgia and Second Baptist Church. He is a real pillar of strength here in this region. But I believe we are willing to share him with the entire nation.
Tracy McCollister,
Warner Robins
Empire building
How long is it going to take the Republican led Congress to demand that President-elect Donald Trump divest himself of his personal empire? I guess they will allow him to build his wealth using the office of president. Naturally he won’t pay any taxes, because he never has in the past. Those who voted for him can take credit for whatever he does.
Curtis L. Brodnax Sr,
Warner Robins
The choice we have
I have scanned the lamenting phrase of Erick Erickson, as he reviews 2016, and my thoughts are “what a shame.” What he states is true, but what about the positive values sent our way? We breathed, we ate, we conversed, we loved, we labored (and was paid); and we worshiped. “This is the day (year) that the Lord has made — let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
The choice we have is to curse the darkness or light a candle. Do not dwell on the fact that family and friends are gone, but be grateful that you enjoyed them for a while. My faithful mate of 58 years has passed, but I have been extremely blessed and I will not allow adversity to cloud my day.
Of course people die, that’s the way it is. We are born, we live (in some fashion), and we leave the planet. That did not take us by surprise.
So before we become a “chicken little,” scan the horizon and ponder the good. The world is better (or worse) for every soul that has come this way. That is the choice we have.
Rev. Daniel W. Gatlyn USN Ret.,
Macon
Dull knives
We’ve all heard “stupid criminal” jokes over the years, marveling at the some of the dumb things criminals do. What’s with the recent upsurge of robberies of “Dollar” stores? In criminal lore, a famous bank robber was asked, “ Why do you rob banks?” His reply: “because that’s where the money is.” One would think there would not be a heck of a lot of cash on hand in a typical dollar store register, but maybe I’m wrong. Anyway, just wondering on a slow news day.
And pizza delivery employees? Really? Anyone who would rob them is for sure not the sharpest knife in the drawer. And the person(s) who shot Ms. Rouse in the face recently should never see the sun again. How low and despicable can people be?
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Warm thoughts for Sowell
What an inspiring farewell column from Thomas Sowell. I read all his columns in The Telegraph. What I admired most of all, he always called a spade a spade. He should be looked upon as a hero for speaking the truth in relations to the black race. His columns revealed his love for his race and his fellow man. I believe in telling the truth. It is the very best aid for improving any and all.
I will miss his columns and the wisdom of his thoughts; excellent use of common sense and always with a stroke of kindness to mankind to enlighten us all. May he have many happy and peaceful years in retirement.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Betrayal
President Obama’s decision to push Israel under the bus is perhaps one of the most dangerous bit of political sabotage I have ever witnessed and if the Middle East isn’t already on fire this UN betrayal has just poured oil onto the flames. The last thing the Middle East needs is another war front opening up, and although there are many issues to be confronted on the settlements in Palestine, President Obama probable last act in office is without doubt the most volatile and you just have to wonder if his dislike for Donald Trump was really worth another war in the Middle East?
S.T. Vaughan
Birmingham, England
