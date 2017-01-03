This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

New UGA way
In 2014, UGA ran a tailback running offense. The offensive linemen were quick and agile. In 2015, UGA hired a new offensive line coach and a new offensive coordinator. The new offensive coordinator implemented a pro-style offense. The offensive linemen had to learn a new offense.
In 2016, UGA hired a new offensive line coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new head coach. The new coaches emphasized passing instead of running. The team also started a freshman quarterback. The offensive linemen had to learn another offensive game plan, the third in three years.
After accepting the job, the new head coach said, “the offensive line was going to be a major concern.” He claimed they were too small and not suited for his offense. He said he would eliminate the problem by recruiting bigger linemen. I wonder if his claiming this perceived weakness early, he was identifying an escape goat for blame if they did not do well.
As the 2016 season progressed, the coaches began to emphasized the running game and the team did better. Saturday’s victory was due to the outstanding blocking of the offensive line and the skillful running of the tailbacks.
The new coach will emphasized passing in 2017. He believes the newly recruited bigger offensive linemen are the key to victory. I believe the offensive linemen did an outstanding job. In three years they had to work with two different head coaches, three different offensive line coaches and three different offensive coordinators. This is the same as having three different math teachers in one year — and they had to endure a head coach who claimed they were inadequate and could not wait to replace them.
This is the same coach who pulled a scholarship from a promising recruit because he could not determine if he was going to exceed the 85 player scholarship limit. I do not believe Mark Richt would have done that. I think we have a new Georgia way.
Jim Costello,
Perry
A case for Christ
For those of you who have been following the weekly column of Dr. Bill Cummings, and even those of you who haven’t, and have wondered about evidence for the existence of Christ and the gospels because of such modern “scripture scholars” proclaiming the “Children’s Telephone Game” theory. This is where one person has a message and as it is transmitted from person to person the final message is completely distorted. This leads some to think that the gospel writers, and most of what is written in these books, is myth. I recommend reading the following book: “The Case For Jesus – The biblical and historical evidence for Christ” — by Brant Pitre.
I think it may open many eyes to what is really the truth about Jesus, His divinity and the gospels and dispel many of the distortions being proclaimed today in an effort to erode or destroy the faith of many Christians.
David Burkovich,
Macon
Hate crime
Those expressing their hatred of America by destroying its flag are protected by the Constitution so says the Supreme Court. Physical attacks, shooting, harassment, sexual assaults, destruction of property, arson and verbal abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice or bias are examples of hate crimes. Although state and federal laws governing hate crimes vary, they all appear to be in conflict with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
No reward
Carolyn Effie’s letter suggested that a club be formed wherein money would be accumulated to hand out to those who would rob and do grave harm to innocents, such as pizza delivery people, for a few dollars. She supposes, I presume, that those of criminal minds would not do the crimes if someone would put a little unearned money in their pockets. Given a little now, of course, they would demand more later. Bad behavior should never ever be rewarded.
Evelyn Adams,
Kathleen
Goose and gander fight
I am firmly against Houston County building a swimming complex. I think it is unethical for county officials to tag such a pork barrel project on to a “Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax” (SPLOST) measure meant to build critically needed infrastructure and buy emergency vehicles and equipment. The county officials are doing so because of a small group of influential families in Warner Robins and Perry who have children who compete in swimming competitions.
Many of these parents hope their children will be good enough to get swimming scholarships at the college level. This same group tried to sneak this swimming complex into the “school budget” a few years back but failed. Now this same group of people have gotten the swim complex tacked onto a critical infrastructure and emergency equipment SPLOST package in attempt to sneak it by the voters. I urge all Houston County voters to vote “NO” on the SPLOST in March because it is unethical to make all county taxpayers fund the “hobby” of a select few individuals.
If taxpayers are tricked into to paying for this pork barrel, swimming complex project then tax payers should demand “user fees” at the complex that would totally recover the cost, with interest, of constructions, operation and staffing of the swim complex within 10 years.
If the county continues with this boondoggle of a swimming complex built to satisfy the “wants” of only a select few individuals then I hereby request Houston County build an “Equestrian Center” with SPLOST taxpayer money. This Equestrian Center would allow all of Houston County’s children (at taxpayer expense) to ride, show and compete for college scholarships in the equestrian arts.
The cost of construction of such an “Equestrian Center” would benefit possibly five times the number of people served by a swim complex. Horse owners would pay the cost of feeding and caring for their horses but the construction and operation of the stables and equestrian complex would be totally funded by the county.
What is good for the goose is good for the gander; so let’s start on the Equestrian Complex right away.
Orris B. Mercer,
Warner Robins
Comments