This is Viewpoints for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Standing up
When the story surfaced earlier this year about 20-year Roswell Police Sgt. Silvia Cortiss being fired for flying a Confederate flag above her own front porch in Woodstock, it was clear that political correctness had stepped over the bounds of constitutional rights. I was hoping that the much-maligned sergeant would file a lawsuit and now she has. Even in that action the scurrilous media seeks to discredit her by saying she is getting help from groups with alleged ties to white supremacy. It is odd that you never hear “Black Lives Matter” advocates called black supremacists for following whatever conscience they possess. It is past time for legal stands to be taken over such blatant nonsense of trampled rights and I wish Sgt. Cortiss much success.
Another curious event happened just weeks ago when students at a high school in Plum, Pennsylvania protested a ban on apparel featuring the Confederate flag. Apparently, these students are not members of some subversive, clandestine gang as the media normally classifies such advocates. They appear to just be kids standing up for their rights. I cannot guess their motivation and I am curious as to why Pennsylvania youth, with no apparent ties to the Confederacy nor Southern heritage would take such a stand. That is a truly intriguing situation. “Merry Christmas from Dixie.”
John Wayne Dobson,
Macon
Real ‘Gun Free Zones’
Banning law abiding citizens from their right to keep and bear arm is not the answer to stop gun violence. But if people must have the “Gun Free Zones” there is only one way to accomplish this task. Instead of more gun laws the states should create and enact GFZ laws and regulations on how to setup and maintain safe GFZ. First GFZ have to be in secure areas. Second GFZ should have controlled access points. Third, people will be screened for weapons before entering GFZ. Fourth there will provision for law abiding people to check their weapons upon entering GFZ and retrieve them upon exiting.
Anybody who wants setup a GFZ should be responsible for the cost of setting up and maintaining it, not the taxpayers unless it is a government run facility. Correctly maintained GFZ will ensure the safety of the people who enter and use them.
Justin H. Thompson,
Macon
Next time
For many months now we have been told that for a presidential candidate to win the election he (or she) would need to gain 270 electoral votes. That became the Holy Grail. On election night, we were subjected to a steady countdown until finally Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania, surpassed 270, and was declared by every news media to be the next president. At that point, Hillary Clinton even conceded.
Fortunately for Trump, he went on to win several more states, and wound up with 306 electoral votes. Not willing to accept reality, a number of liberals went berserk and launched a serious but unsuccessful campaign to try and convince as many of the 538 electors as possible that Trump was unqualified for the office. The liberals were hoping that at least 37 would vote for another candidate, denying Trump the victory. They didn’t seem necessarily to be pushing for Clinton to win, just disqualifying Trump.
As we now know, the campaign was unsuccessful. But what if the election had been a lot closer? Can anyone conceive of the chaos that would have ensued if Trump had won by one, or two, electoral votes? What if, for example, only two or three faithless electors had to be turned? How many electors could reject a big bribe, if it came to that? It is becoming obvious that in future close races, 270 electoral votes will not necessarily be a slam dunk. And next time the “winning” team might be different.
Burnett Hull,
Macon
Job creation
America’s geriatric evangelical white base, by a margin of 81 percent to 16 percent, has overwhelmingly voted to give Donald Trump an opportunity to finish the job former Republican President George W. Bush started: to cut taxes, deregulate all businesses, including those too-big-to-fail, and drive the economy off the cliff and into the abyss. Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, has predicted dire results for Trump’s economic policies. But if you don’t trust Zandi’s predictions, read about how Kansas’ Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax cut policies have crippled his state’s economy and job creation and led to open rebellion by his own party.
Those Republicans who revere Ronald Reagan and his job creating presidency should read a September 2014 Forbes article titled “Obama Outperforms Reagan on Jobs, Growth, and Investing.” And The Wall Street Journal reported in “The Worst Track Record on Record” that 462,000 jobs disappeared during George W’s eight year presidency. Compare that to the 23 million jobs created during Bill Clinton’s presidency and the 12 million created during Obama’s presidency. As an aside, my apologies to Republicans for referencing two fact-based articles since I know they prefer to get their faux news from Fox or Breitbart.
Larry Knight
Columbia, South Carolina
Big smile
It is that time of year, the season of “Peace on Earth Good Will Towards Men” ironically filled with the “War on Christmas.” I am an unashamed Christ follower, a Christian, and I celebrate Christmas when God’s love for the world manifested in a manger in the tiny town of Bethlehem. But as a Christian, I unequivocally say there is nothing more unlike Christ than one of his followers with a “holier than thou” attitude belligerently snarling “Merry Christmas” in response to someone wishing them “Happy Holidays.”
Jesus, the Christ of Christmas, teaches us, “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also. And if anyone would sue you and take your tunic, let him have your cloak as well. And if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles. Give to the one who begs from you, and do not refuse the one who would borrow from you.”
I have a feeling Jesus would say today, “If anyone wishes you ‘Happy Holidays’ with a smile wish them ‘Happy Holidays’ back with an even bigger smile.”
When saying “Merry Christmas” becomes a weapon in a war we who follow Christ have lost the Christ of Christmas
George Falldine,
Warner Robins
