This is Viewpoints for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Living Nativity
Just a quick note of congratulations to the members of Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon for their outstanding presentation of the living Nativity. Each location along the way accurately reflected and portrayed the verses in Luke and Matthew that speak of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. Be sure to make it your family’s tradition; as it is ours, to visit the living Nativity at Riverside United Methodist Church each Christmas.
Jacob Cox,
Macon
How long?
Faye Tanner asks us: “How long will we the people allow disrespectful people to abuse and burn the American flag?” Good question. Here’s my question for Faye: How long will we the people support and defend our right to free speech under the Constitution?
Remember that in 1988 (Texas v. Johnson, an opinion joined by Antonin Scalia, no less) and again in 1991, the Supreme Court held that flag burning is a form of expression protected under the First Amendment. And to answer your next question, yes, Faye, I am a veteran of 11 years service in the Navy, where I made submarine patrols in the North Atlantic. I am proud to have served, and proud to have protected and defended the Constitution. All of it. Even the parts I might not necessarily agree with.
Jack Mahaney,
Lizella
Dregs last to go
For the honorable Rep. Austin Scott, Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson. I wish to express my sincerest gratitude for the $3 a month increase in my Social Security. Just think what I can do with all that money. Maybe purchase a gallon of gas or a loaf of bread for my family. Actually, I am ashamed I voted for you all. Apparently you and your comrades in Congress have forgotten the seniors and military retirees. The measly $3 a month is a disgrace and reflects poorly on your concern for those who paid for and sacrificed so much. You sirs have, in effect, insulted us beyond measure. I wish you were part of draining the swamp of D.C. Maybe next election. They say the dregs are the last to go down the drain. I for one can’t wait to see the day.
Jimmy Patterson,
Perry
Kudos to Bobby Fout
Oh my word, a carrier of the news for 39 years. Thank you Bobby Fout for delivering The Telegraph around 5:30 a.m. every day. Your services to The Telegraph make them more accomplished by having employees like you. I can honestly say of all the carriers in all the three states I have lived in, none compare to you.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to you and yours. I also thank you on in behalf of The Telegraph.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Local sports reporting
T.D. Smith’s opinion, Dec. 16, on the unbalanced sports reporting by The Telegraph could be extended well beyond Mercer University. What about Wesleyan College and Middle Georgia State University? High schools, large and small, get more coverage. True, there are many more of them.
Last week there was an informative column in The Telegraph on Middle Georgia State University and its club football team. The team of 54 players went to the West Coast for another attempt at a national title. Where and when was the result published? They have won several national titles in recent years. MGSU has eight sports clubs. They compete within a conference of similar clubs, mostly in the Southeast.
With its few thousand graduates of Macon Junior College/MGSU living in Middle Georgia, and currently over 8,000 enrolled students, I would think many would like to read of their athletic accomplishments, positive and negative.
What about a consistent weekly column headed “Middle Georgia College’s Sports Report”? Certainly the paper’s staff could come up with a better heading. As warranted, one each sub heading for Mercer, MGSU and Wesleyan College. Keep middle Georgia informed.
Al Diboll,
Macon
News flash
Breaking news flash. Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m., CNN reports that — hold on — Trump wins again. Boy were we sweating that one out. Now, if we can only get past the Jan. 6, 2017 official count, we can put all this Democratic hypocrisy and crying aside. The liberal left could go a long way if they would remember this is the United States of America with the emphasis being united.
Michael S. Wood,
Macon
Obstruction?
In response to Anthony Smith’s question “Why now are we doing things that will make Trump’s presidency harder?” Perhaps Republican’s obstruction and treatment of President Obama over the last eight years could have something to do with it.
Carl Pirkle,
Byron
Not a swimming fan
I am not in favor of my Houston County government spending $7 million on a new covered swimming pool for all residents to use. I think the private sector should take it on. I thought our county commissioners are against creating any new full-time positions/jobs. Otherwise they would have to raise our property taxes.
The head of our county public defenders’ office was fired after he asked for another public defender in his office that state regulations/codes apparently allowed.
The new county swimming pool would require new, qualified, county employees to staff it. Just to keep it open would require heating, maintenance and cooling costs, etc.
Our county libraries could benefit from an adequate library budget for books, etc., and certainly they have more patron use than a swimming pool would likely attract. This makes more sense to this county resident.
Frank W. Gadbois
Warner Robins
What’s he hiding?
It is pathetic voters allowed ourselves to be hoodwinked, or bamboozled, by a dictator-in-the-making, Donald Trump. The giant risk we took might come back to bite us. Throughout the primary and general campaigns, Trump dictated he was not going to release his tax returns. He didn’t and got by with it. We let him off the hook. Trump is addicted to money and power. It is almost impossible to amass a huge fortune with total honesty. How did he make his wealth? Did he do it honestly?
Didn’t the electorate deserve to know before the election? Will we ever know what President-elect Trump is shamelessly hiding from us?
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville, Kentucky
