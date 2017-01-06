Snow or no? Likely not, Monroe EMA director says

As the cold swept into Georgia on Friday night, the odds of powdery white snow falling in the midstate were slim.
The forecast by the National Weather Service called for a chance for snow in parts of north and west central Georgia on Saturday.
“We’re not going to see any,” Matt Perry, director of Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, said Friday night. “I think we’ll see a dusting here, if any. Maybe just a trace amount. Everybody is so disappointed and I’m over here going, ‘It’s going to be 18 degrees Saturday morning.’”
Temperatures are due to drop to freezing tonight in Forsyth, and crews had been out treating bridges and major thoroughfares with brine.
“If everybody would stay off the roads, it would be a nice, peaceful, quiet evening in Monroe County and we’ll be able to relax,” he said.
About 10 wrecks occurred Thursday, Perry said.
Those headed to work on Saturday morning should expect ice on the roads.
“Around 4 a.m. is when everything’s going to kind of happen for here,” Perry said. “The problem is, it’s going to rain all the way up until then.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
