Parents say hospital stalls 2-year-old’s kidney transplant after father violated probation

The parents of a two-year-old boy said their son has not been able to receive a kidney transplant from his father because of a hospital’s reaction to a probation violation.
The Georgia couple told 11 Alive Atlanta that Anthony Dickerson is a 100 percent match for his son A.J., who was born without kidneys. But a letter from Emory Hospital, excerpts of which 11 Alive aired, says the hosptial will reassess Dickerson donating the kidney to his son in January after he provides documentation of compliance from his parole officer.
Dickerson says he was arrested in September in Gwinnett County on a firearm possession charge. Around that time he was ready to donate his kidney to A.J., whose health worsened after suffering a stroke a couple of months ago.
A.J.’s parents say its unfair for their son to not have the surgery because of his father’s actions, 11 Alive reported.
“It's about my son," A.J.’s mother Carmella Burgess said to 11 Alive. "He's been through a lot. It's like we've been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn't affect what he wants to do with our son."
An Emory Hospital spokesperson declined to comment on the specific case, citing confidentiality. They also declined to elaborate on whether a person’s criminal background would impact their ability to donate a kidney, according to 11 Alive.
