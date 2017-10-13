A Gwinnett Couple says their 2-year-old son’s kidney transplant has been stalled because the father, who is a perfect match, was told by a hosptial he must comply first with his parole officer.
A Gwinnett Couple says their 2-year-old son’s kidney transplant has been stalled because the father, who is a perfect match, was told by a hosptial he must comply first with his parole officer. Screen grab from 11 Alive news report
A Gwinnett Couple says their 2-year-old son’s kidney transplant has been stalled because the father, who is a perfect match, was told by a hosptial he must comply first with his parole officer. Screen grab from 11 Alive news report

Georgia

Parents say hospital stalls 2-year-old’s kidney transplant after father violated probation

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

October 13, 2017 5:02 PM

The parents of a two-year-old boy said their son has not been able to receive a kidney transplant from his father because of a hospital’s reaction to a probation violation.

The Georgia couple told 11 Alive Atlanta that Anthony Dickerson is a 100 percent match for his son A.J., who was born without kidneys. But a letter from Emory Hospital, excerpts of which 11 Alive aired, says the hosptial will reassess Dickerson donating the kidney to his son in January after he provides documentation of compliance from his parole officer.

Dickerson says he was arrested in September in Gwinnett County on a firearm possession charge. Around that time he was ready to donate his kidney to A.J., whose health worsened after suffering a stroke a couple of months ago.

A.J.’s parents say its unfair for their son to not have the surgery because of his father’s actions, 11 Alive reported.

“It's about my son," A.J.’s mother Carmella Burgess said to 11 Alive. "He's been through a lot. It's like we've been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn't affect what he wants to do with our son."

An Emory Hospital spokesperson declined to comment on the specific case, citing confidentiality. They also declined to elaborate on whether a person’s criminal background would impact their ability to donate a kidney, according to 11 Alive.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

    A police car was set on fire at the Georgia Institute of Technology on the night of Monday, September 18, during protests against the fatal police shooting of a student. Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. Protests erupted on the campus Monday night, coinciding with a vigil planned for that night. This video shows a campus police car on fire.

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 0:28

Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police
Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

View More Video