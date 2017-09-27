12 alleged gang members facing 118 charges in Georgia burglary ring, police say

A four-month investigation has led to the arrest of 12 suspects including a 12- year-old in connection with 33 residential burglaries and the recovery of $159,840 in stolen property tied to gang activity, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Police Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Investigative Services Bureau said the probe conducted by the department’s Burglary Theft Division ended with the 12 arrests, eight adults and four juveniles totaling 118 charges . The suspects are accused in firearms- related crimes that occurred over the last several months.
The major said all suspects are charged with criminal gang activity along with other charges.
To date, the investigation has cleared 33 residential burglaries, seven auto thefts, one burglary second degree and the seizure of eight guns. Police said $159,840 in stolen property was recovered .
Of the four juveniles arrested, two are 16-years-old, one is 14 and the youngest is 12 years old.
In two burglaries, occupants were shot at by the suspects.
Police identified the adults as Thomas Farley, 18, six charges
16-year-old male, 21 charges
12-year-old male, 10 charges
Kaleel Jones, 17, 18 charges
Itavious Jones, 19, 27 charges
Tyler Marshall, 17, seven charges
Clayton Perry, 17, two charges
16-year-old male, seven charges
14-year-old male, four charges
Terndarious Thomas,22, four charges
Trent Thomas, 17, four charges
Keithon Word, 26, right eight charges
