Power outages surpass 500,000 in Georgia as Irma rolls through

More than 500,000 customers have lost power in Georgia because of Tropical Storm Irma.

Utility companies reported that by 12:30 p.m. Monday 544,000 customers were without power.

As of 12:30 p.m. the state’s largest utility, Georgia Power, has more than 3,535 outages affecting about 389,000 customers, including more than 50,000 in the midstate.

Also approximately 146,000 customers with Georgia electric membership cooperatives did not have power at 10 a.m. Five hours earlier, there were 31,000 EMC customers without electricity, according to trade association Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

And Flint Energies had 9,131 customers dealing with outages at 11:30 a.m. That included 4,051 in Houston County, 1,244 in Crawford County, 751 in Peach County and in Macon County 1,269 customers.

The worst of Irma is likely yet to come for much of Middle Georgia. The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency is warning the strongest winds could come between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday with gusts approaching 70 mph.

People are asked to report power outages to their local utility company.

To view Georgia Power’s outages: outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html.

Flint Energies map is at www.flintoutages.com.