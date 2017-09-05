Georgia student kidnapped, sexually assaulted and forced to drive to Atlanta

More Videos 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:27 Brinks truck robbed at ATM 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. Carrollton Police Department The Telegraph

A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. Carrollton Police Department The Telegraph