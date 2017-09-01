Tyler Perry donation to Hurricane Harvey relief includes money for Osteen’s church

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry says he will donate a total of $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Perry said $250,000 will go to Lakewood Church headed by Houston pastor Joel Osteen while another $250,000 will go the nonprofit Bread of Life organization based. The remaining $500,000 will go to other charities.
“I was trying to find the right charity to donate to, because in the past I have given millions and millions of dollars to charities and I was really disheartened to find the monies I had given didn’t actually get to people,” Perry, who lives in the Atlanta area, said in a video posted on Facebook. “What I was looking for is people who were boots on the ground, who could help immediately, people who I trust, people who I know would do the right thing.”
Olsteen faced scrutiny this week after initially not opening up his church as a shelter. But Perry said after speaking with Olsteen, he feels his donation will provide much-needed supplies that the church is giving out.
“There is no way they would lock people out from the church,” Perry said. “There was some safety concerns.”
Joel Osteen, Beyonce, Hurricane Harvey and GivingPosted by Tyler Perry on Thursday, August 31, 2017
Perry said the response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey shows the values people have. He asked others to continue helping those displaced by the hurricane that’s caused intense flooding throughout southeast Texas.
“The humanity, the caring for everybody — black, white, yellow, green doesn’t mater, that is who we are as Americans,” Perry said. “I’m so proud of everyone who is helping so many people there.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments