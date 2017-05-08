Cheers! New Georgia law allows direct sales for breweries, distilleries

In time for Labor Day, Georgia breweries and distilleries will be able to sell alcohol for their customers to take home straight from the source.
The new law, signed Monday by Gov. Nathan Deal, makes an exception to part of a decades-old, three-tiered system that made a distributor the middleman between the people who make alcoholic beverages and the people who drink them.
When the new law takes effect Sept. 1, brewers and distillers will be able to sell a limited amount of their product straight to consumers without going through a distributor.
The new law comes at a time when the craft beer business in Macon is booming.
In the last six years, Macon Beer Co., multiple growler stores, Just Tap’d, and at least two brewpubs, Ocmulgee Brewpub and Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, have sprung up downtown and in other areas of Middle Georgia.
Laura Corley
