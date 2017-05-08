Cheers! New Georgia law allows direct sales for breweries, distilleries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River Pause 1:21 Macon Beer Co. owner Jeremy Knowles blazes a trail in freshly crafted brew 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 1:20 Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Owner Jeremy Knowles talks about the founding of Macon Beer Co. and what it means to Macon to have a local craft beer. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com