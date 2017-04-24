Georgia group to hold ‘Impeach Trump Rally’

A group called “Georgians for the Impeachment of Donald Trump” have scheduled an Impeach Trump Rally in Valdosta this weekend.
The rally is set for Friday, which marks the eve of President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., protesters are expected to gather at the Lowndes County Courthouse at 108 E Central Ave.
According to the group’s Facebook event, “the purpose of this peaceful non-partisan rally is to publicize Trump's administrative, domestic, and foreign policy failures, wasteful government spending, bigotry toward marginalized social groups, business profits resulting from his presidency, questionable ties to Russian leaders, reckless military aggression, broken campaign promises, and general disdain for the truth.”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments