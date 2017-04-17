Georgia

April 17, 2017 12:52 PM

Part of I-20 highway buckles near Atlanta

By Mariya Lewter

It looks like Atlanta can’t catch a break when it comes to traffic.

Just two weeks after the collapse of an I-85 bridge, GDOT will now have to turn some of its attention to Interstate 20 west. WSB-TV reported the highway buckled Monday morning, causing several blocked lanes.

Pictures show a cracked bump in the HOV lane between the Flat Shoals Road exit and Gresham Road overpass, affecting travel into Atlanta. Police say a gas leak caused the buckle, WSB reported.

Earlier Monday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a chemical spill on the Downtown Connector blocked both sides of the interstate for hours. The spill was caused by an car accident, with both drivers now being charged.

