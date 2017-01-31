Ellen DeGeneres hints at Super Bowl ticket giveaway Wednesday in Atlanta

Going to the Super Bowl may not be out of the realm of possibility for some Ellen DeGeneres fans who, as instructed in a series of cryptic tweets, plan to be in the area of Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
The comedian tweeted Monday that she may have a surprise in store for folks in Atlanta, instructing her fans to “keep your Wednesday free.”
Tuesday evening, DeGeneres hinted at the possibility of free Super Bowl tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017
Interested fans are urged to follow her on Twitter for more announcements.
