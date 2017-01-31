State

January 31, 2017 8:23 PM

Ellen DeGeneres hints at Super Bowl ticket giveaway Wednesday in Atlanta

By Laura Corley

Going to the Super Bowl may not be out of the realm of possibility for some Ellen DeGeneres fans who, as instructed in a series of cryptic tweets, plan to be in the area of Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The comedian tweeted Monday that she may have a surprise in store for folks in Atlanta, instructing her fans to “keep your Wednesday free.”

Tuesday evening, DeGeneres hinted at the possibility of free Super Bowl tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Interested fans are urged to follow her on Twitter for more announcements.

