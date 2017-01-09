Georgia deputy goes to perform welfare check, gets shot in forehead

A Troup County deputy was shot multiple times while conducting a welfare check on a man, according to WSB-TV.
Deputy Michael Hockett, who went to a home on Jackson Street in LaGrange to perform the check, was hit in the forehead, elbow and waist by pellets from a shotgun before returning fire at the gunman. The deputy is expected to be OK, said the news station.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the wounded suspect has barricaded himself inside of the LaGrange home. LaGrange police and a SWAT team are on the scene.
For more information, return back to macon.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments