January 9, 2017 4:43 PM

Georgia deputy goes to perform welfare check, gets shot in forehead

By Mariya Lewter

A Troup County deputy was shot multiple times while conducting a welfare check on a man, according to WSB-TV.

Deputy Michael Hockett, who went to a home on Jackson Street in LaGrange to perform the check, was hit in the forehead, elbow and waist by pellets from a shotgun before returning fire at the gunman. The deputy is expected to be OK, said the news station.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the wounded suspect has barricaded himself inside of the LaGrange home. LaGrange police and a SWAT team are on the scene.

