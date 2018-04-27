Despite the bickering in D.C. actual work gets done, Perdue says

U.S. Sen. David Perdue said Friday that despite the circus-like atmosphere of Washington, D.C., politics, he believes economic growth and more bipartisan efforts will lead the nation in the right direction.
Perdue visited the Cox Communications headquarters in Macon on Friday to discuss the effects of the recent tax reform legislation, including a bonus Cox employees received because of it. During his stop, he also answered questions about how the midterm elections could play out and what it's like to be serving in a time where there appears to be constant bickering between Republicans and the president and Democrats.
The Georgia Republican said he's still getting adjusted from four decades in a business world where results are based off how well employees, investors and customers are treated. Perdue said there are instances of bills that the majority red and blue legislators agree with..
"Washington is geared up a little differently," he said. "Right now you have this partisan gridlock up there that everybody talks about. But there's some signs in the midst of that. the regulatory work we did last year, the energy work we we, And with these tax changes we now see that the founding principles this country was found on really do work."
And what about those midterm elections that could shift some of the control back to Democrats? This is only the third time in American history that the GOP party is the majority in the House of Representatives and Senate as well as holding the White House.
Perdue says said it's important that an emphasis on collaboration is important no matter what the upcoming election results are.
"What we’re trying to do right now is build a bipartisan base to actually get some things done," he said. "Healthcare needs work, infrastructure, we’re still trying to get an immigration bill to pass. And this whole trade thing is a bipartisan effort that we got to provide America with a level playing field."
