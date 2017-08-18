Bibb County tax increase passes with 5-3 vote

Macon-Bibb County commissioners voted 5-3 Friday night to increase taxes by about 20 percent.
The millage rate will increase by 3 mils, from 14.652 to 17.652.
Commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Gary Bechtel, Al Tillman, Scotty Shepherd and Virgil Watkins voted for the increase. Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Joe Allen and Mallory Jones voted against it. Commissioner Bert Bivins was absent.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $129 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $150, county spokesman Chris Floore said.
The extra revenue will be used to pay for recreation staff and raises for the sheriff’s and fire departments.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments