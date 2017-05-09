Mayor proposes property tax hike in new budget

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert is proposing a property tax increase for the fiscal 2018 budget.
The $148 million general fund budget includes a proposed 3-mill tax increase. It would be the first such increase for former Bibb County residents since 2012 and for former city residents since 2005.
The current millage rate is 14.652. The additional tax revenue would cover some increased costs associated with projects such as new fire stations and recreation facilities and help cover lost revenue, Reichert said.
The county can no longer afford to dip into its reserve balance because of declining revenues, he said.
“The 3-mill tax increase will restore the revenue stream and allow us to plan for our continued growth and vitality,” Reichert said during Tuesday’s presentation.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
