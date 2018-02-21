She lost her home in a divorce. So she burned it down – and four others, Georgia police say

Adrienne Satterly had lost her home in Paulding County, Georgia, in a divorce settlement.
So early Sunday morning, the 41-year-old woman piled mattresses in her living room, set fire to them and headed to a nearby Walmart with her two cats, fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
She called 911 at 3:25 a.m. Sunday and told dispatchers she needed a ride home, without mentioning a fire, reported the publication. The flames eventually spread to 19 other homes, destroying four and scorching the rest, with damage expected to top $1 million.
A man suffered a minor ankle injury fleeing his home, Glenn Allen of the state insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office told the publication. A cat and two dogs from neighboring homes died. Satterly faces charges of 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. She also was arrested on unrelated public intoxication charges.
“I lost my two dogs, which is the hardest thing because material things can be replaced,” neighbor Auzalea Godfrey told WSB-TV. She said Satterly’s arrest left her incredulous.
“This is a person who I saw and said ‘Good morning’ to and ‘How you doing?’ ” Godfrey said. “When she was going through hard times, I fed her and I even prayed with her.”
Shemiah Hedgebath, another neighbor, described the blaze as being like something from a horror movie.
“I heard like a big boom,” Hedgebeth told WSB-TV. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this big boom, what is this big boom?’ When I came out, this whole side was just up in flames.”
