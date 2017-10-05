Last day to register to vote approaching

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in city elections being held across Middle Georgia on Nov. 7.
Registration can be done at any county elections office, city hall or public library. Those registering will need a photo identification.
Warner Robins voters will have a big decision with Chuck Shaheen and Joe Musselwhite challenging Mayor Randy Toms in his bid for re-election. The Post 1 at-large council seat vacated by Shaheen has four candidates and Councilman Keith Lauritsen has opposition from Terri Murray. The Post 1 candidates are Eric Langston, Daron Lee, Jim Taylor and Jeffery Walker.
Other cities with contested races are Byron, Gray, Fort Valley and Roberta. Monroe County also has races for seats on the County Commission and Board of Education.
Early voting starts Oct. 16.
