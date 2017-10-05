From left, Warner Robins mayoral candidates Joe Musselwhite, Chuck Shaheen, and Randy Toms square off Tuesday at a forum. Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the election, as well as all other city elections set for Nov. 7.
From left, Warner Robins mayoral candidates Joe Musselwhite, Chuck Shaheen, and Randy Toms square off Tuesday at a forum. Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the election, as well as all other city elections set for Nov. 7. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
From left, Warner Robins mayoral candidates Joe Musselwhite, Chuck Shaheen, and Randy Toms square off Tuesday at a forum. Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the election, as well as all other city elections set for Nov. 7. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

Last day to register to vote approaching

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 05, 2017 1:21 PM

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in city elections being held across Middle Georgia on Nov. 7.

Registration can be done at any county elections office, city hall or public library. Those registering will need a photo identification.

Warner Robins voters will have a big decision with Chuck Shaheen and Joe Musselwhite challenging Mayor Randy Toms in his bid for re-election. The Post 1 at-large council seat vacated by Shaheen has four candidates and Councilman Keith Lauritsen has opposition from Terri Murray. The Post 1 candidates are Eric Langston, Daron Lee, Jim Taylor and Jeffery Walker.

Other cities with contested races are Byron, Gray, Fort Valley and Roberta. Monroe County also has races for seats on the County Commission and Board of Education.

Early voting starts Oct. 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square 0:51

Macon resident states case why alcohol should be allowed in Rosa Parks Square
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park 2:14

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.