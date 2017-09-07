Clean energy road show making trek to Macon

A panel of clean energy experts will make the trek to Macon on Sept. 19 for a roadshow.
The Clean Energy Roadshow and Seminar will be held that day from from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Middle Georgia Regional Commission offices, 175 Emery Hwy. The seminar will touch on a variety of topics ranging from alternative fuel to electric vehicles to utility rebates and much more, according to a news release.
Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols is hosting the free event that will be moderated by Clean Cities Georgia Executive Director Don Francis. A bevy of experts, including representatives with Georgia Power, the Natural Gas Association of Georgia and Nissan LEAF, will be on hand.
"Our Clean Energy Roadshow and Seminar focuses on educating business and civic leaders on how new technologies will benefit government and business," Echols said in the release.
To register go to www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com/Events or call 678‐390‐2737.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
