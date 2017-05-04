Commissioner wins top statewide honor

A Houston County commissioner on Sunday was awarded the highest honor given by fellow commissioners across the state to an elected official.
At the closing luncheon of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia annual convention in Savannah, Houston County Commissioner Tom McMichael was given the Emory Greene Leadership Award. Named for a former Bibb County commission chairman, the award is given each year to a county commissioner for contributions to the organization, the state and to the commissioner’s community. It is the highest honor the group gives to an elected official, according to a release.
McMichael formerly served a one-year term as president of ACCG, in which he visited all 159 counties in the state. He also has been closely involved with the organization in his 20 years in office, including service on the board of managers.
McMichael was at the convention. When a description of the award winner began before the name was announced, he began to realize it was someone from Middle Georgia, then he heard his name called.
“I was floored,” he said. “You don’t catch me lock jawed very often but I couldn’t say a word.”
His fellow Houston County commissioners recognized him for the honor at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.
“I can’t think of a commissioner in this state who deserves this award more than Tom McMichael,” said Commissioner Jay Walker. “Tom has served as all kind of capacities and roles in the ACCG.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
