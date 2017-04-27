Longtime city official nominated for statewide honor

Jim Elliott, who has served as Warner Robins’ attorney for 32 years, has been nominated to the Georgia Municipal Association’s Municipal Government Hall of Fame.
The council voted unanimously at its April 17 meeting to nominate Elliott for the honor. If he is inducted, it would be the second year in a row that a Houston County official was given the honor. Last year, Perry City Council member Phylis Bynum-Grace was among three people statewide named to the hall. She was recognized for her efforts to promote parks in minority areas and to promote better relations between minorities and the police.
A listing of inductees on the association’s website does not show any Warner Robins official as being in the Hall of Fame.
The resolution nominating Elliott to the hall states that he “has played a vital role in virtually every project, program, and initiative completed by the city.”
It also notes that he teaches law at Mercer University and teaches courses for the Georgia Municipal Association.
