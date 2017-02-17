Political Notebook

Georgia House panel OKs school choice for on-base families

By Maggie Lee

mlee@macon.com

ATLANTA

Kindergartners through 12th-graders who live on military bases could go to any school in their districts under a bill moving through the state House.

Base commanders have asked for school choice, said state Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, who chairs the state House Military Affairs Working Group.

Supporters of the idea say that military families should have the right to seek schools that are best for their children. That might be, for example, a high school that offers the same kinds of classes that their child’s previous school did.

A spokeswoman for the Houston County school system said they are following the proposal, but that Superintendent Mark Scott does not plan to do any interviews on the topic.

The state House Education Committee approved House Bill 224 on Thursday.

The bill is now in the House Rules Committee, which may decide to schedule it for a full floor vote.

Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee

Political Notebook

