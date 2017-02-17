Georgia House panel OKs school choice for on-base families

K-12 students who live on military bases could go to any school in their district, under a bill moving through the state House.
Base commanders have asked for school choice, said state Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, who chairs the state House Military Affairs Working Group.
Supporters of the idea say that military families should have the right to seek a school that’s best for their child. That might be, for example, a high school that offers the same kinds of classes that their child’s previous school did.
A spokeswoman for the Houston County school system said they are following the proposal, but that Superintendent Mark Scott does not plan to do any interviews on the topic.
The state House Education Committee approved House Bill 224 on Thursday.
The bill is now in the House Rules Committee, which may decide to schedule it for a full floor vote.
