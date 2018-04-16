Alleged employee misconduct being investigated at midstate university

A Fort Valley State University employee has been placed on administrative leave amid investigations of possible misconduct.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Attorney General are looking into the situation and "whether criminal activity has occurred," according to an emailed statement from the school's marketing and communications department. The University System of Georgia is also investigating.
Due to the pending investigation, Fort Valley State University and the University System of Georgia would not provide addition details on the nature of the employee misconduct, who was involved and when it occurred.
Comments