Bibb students could soon bring cellphones to class — without getting in trouble

Central High School is one of three schools in the Bibb County district that is piloting a "bring your own device" policy. The district is working on a district-wide initiative, which would allow students to use their personal electronics when teachers' lesson plans call for them. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

