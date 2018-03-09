More Videos

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon 60

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon

Pause
Warner Robins troupe performs 'Jacob & Sons' on the Springer Opera House stage 134

Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 88

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 58

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 154

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Class teaches eating well on the go 51

Class teaches eating well on the go

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 102

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

College fair tour stopping in Macon 64

College fair tour stopping in Macon

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 85

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 115

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

The day after claiming state titles March 8, the Warner Robins High boys basketball team and two members of the Houston County Sharks wheelchair basketball team were celebrated during a "trophy walk" through the hallways of their school. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
The day after claiming state titles March 8, the Warner Robins High boys basketball team and two members of the Houston County Sharks wheelchair basketball team were celebrated during a "trophy walk" through the hallways of their school. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Education

Warner Robins High celebrates state basketball champions

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

March 09, 2018 03:17 PM

Warner Robins High School's newly crowned champions did a victory lap Friday afternoon. The day after claiming state titles, the Demons boys basketball team and two members of the Houston County Sharks wheelchair basketball team were celebrated during a "trophy walk" through their school.

Warner Robins High took home its first ever GHSA 5A tournament victory Thursday night. With two seconds remaining, senior Jacolbey Owens scored a three-pointer to cinch the win against Miller Grove, 67-64. Owens scored 24 points in the game; senior Nelson Phillips, 16; and senior Jaydon Norman, 13.

That same night, the Sharks claimed their sixth straight win in the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs/Georgia High School Association tournament. The team has 10 members from schools throughout the district, including O'Lando Hicks and Maddie Watts from Warner Robins High.

The team beat the West Georgia Wolverines, 36-27. Houston County High's Jordan Kozloski sunk 24 points; Emanuel Dawson from Huntington Middle had eight points; and Hicks had four, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I was so happy," said Watts, a senior. "It was pretty tough, but we were better than them and we knew it. We're confident, not cocky," said Watts, a senior who joined the Sharks after suffering a brain injury and stroke, with a laugh. "The Sharks has changed my life. The Sharks opened a whole other door for me."

More Videos

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon 60

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon

Pause
Warner Robins troupe performs 'Jacob & Sons' on the Springer Opera House stage 134

Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 88

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 58

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 154

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Class teaches eating well on the go 51

Class teaches eating well on the go

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 102

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

College fair tour stopping in Macon 64

College fair tour stopping in Macon

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 85

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 115

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

Warner Robins guard Jacolbey Owens makes a three point shot with 1.3 seconds remaining to give the Demons their first ever state championship. Jason VorheesThe Telegraph

Holding their trophies high Friday, the Warner Robins athletes walked down hallways lined by their peers and school staff. They were met with cheers, high-fives and hugs as songs like "We are the Champions," "All I Do Is Win" and the theme from "Rocky" played over the speakers.

These state titles add to the positive school culture, Principal Chris McCook said. He wanted the student body to see the players being celebrated and be encouraged to work hard for their dreams. Everyone couldn't attend the game, and the "trophy walk" gave students and staff the chance to show their congratulations and support to the players, Assistant Principal Mark Sams said.

Sharks members maintained that high level of expectation that they've established over the years, McCook said. The boys basketball team showed a "perfect journey of hope and resiliency," and the win has taken the program to the next level.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon 60

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon

Pause
Warner Robins troupe performs 'Jacob & Sons' on the Springer Opera House stage 134

Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 88

Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 58

New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 154

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Class teaches eating well on the go 51

Class teaches eating well on the go

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 102

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

College fair tour stopping in Macon 64

College fair tour stopping in Macon

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 85

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 115

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon

View More Video