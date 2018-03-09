Warner Robins High celebrates state basketball champions

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 60 Get ready for 'Paw Patrol Live!' in Macon Pause 134 Warner Robins troupe performs "Jacob & Sons" on the Springer Opera House stage 88 Support and commitment are key in achieving dreams, Olympic medalist tells Bibb students 58 New charter school opens enrollment, looking for young dreamers 154 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 51 Class teaches eating well on the go 102 Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 64 College fair tour stopping in Macon 85 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 115 There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The day after claiming state titles March 8, the Warner Robins High boys basketball team and two members of the Houston County Sharks wheelchair basketball team were celebrated during a "trophy walk" through the hallways of their school. Jason Vorhees and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

