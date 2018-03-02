Bibb student arrested over threatening text messages

A Bibb County student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats Friday.
The Rutland High student is accused of threatening another Rutland student through text messages, according to an email from Stephanie Hartley, the system's communications director.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies at Hutchings College and Career Academy, where he was taking classes that morning. The student was never on the Rutland campus Friday.
Parents of Hutchings and Rutland students were notified of the incident through the phone messenger system Friday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, and no other details were immediately available.
“The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities, and threats of any nature will not be tolerated,” Hartley said in the email.
In a separate incident, Crawford County High School was placed on a “code yellow lockdown” Friday afternoon. School officials took the “precautionary step” as they investigated graffiti written in pencil that was found on a bathroom wall, according to a Facebook post from the district.
Students were not allowed in the hallways, and classroom doors were locked during the lockdown.
