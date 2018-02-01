Time to get your child signed up for pre-K

Want your child to start preschool next year? If so, it's time to start getting your paperwork together. Some area school districts have announced deadlines to apply for their pre-K programs for the 2018-19 school year. Pre-K students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018. Children who will be 5 years old should register as kindergarten students.
Houston County: Applications will be accepted from Feb. 26-March 23. Parents should schedule appointments online at http://bit.ly/2iWvGZm; pre-register online; and bring all required documents to the appointment at the Central Registration office. For assistance, call 478-741-3610.
Bibb County: Applications will be accepted from Feb. 26-March 9, through www.bcsdk12.net. The district has 836 pre-K slots available. Anyone who needs assistance can visit the Central Office, 484 Mulberry St. in Macon, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the registration period. Call 478-779-3193 for help with registration.
Monroe County: Enrollment packets will be available for pickup starting Feb. 12 at the Board of Education, at 25 Brooklyn Ave. in Forsyth. Parents can go online to schedule appointments starting Feb. 19, and appointments will begin Feb. 26. Visit http://bit.ly/2E4bTRx for more information.
