'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Snow is falling in Macon 0:30

Snow is falling in Macon

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 0:52

Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall 0:49

Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall

Hot cheesy vegetable chowder on a cold day makes all things right 3:29

Hot cheesy vegetable chowder on a cold day makes all things right

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

I Love the Snow 0:54

I Love the Snow

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

  Snow is falling in Macon

    Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic.

Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic.
Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic. wmarshall@macon.com

Education

Some area schools closed, delayed Thursday

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 17, 2018 12:46 PM

Some schools and districts are canceling school Thursday or operating on delayed schedules in response to the wintry weather.

* Academy for Classical Education — Closed.

* Bibb County school district — Closed. The 3:30 p.m. public hearing, 4 p.m. Board of Education committee meeting and 6:30 p.m. board meeting at the central offices at 484 Mulberry Street in Macon will take place as scheduled.

* Cirrus Academy — Closed.

* Georgia Military College's Milledgeville campus and Prep School — Start times are delayed. Faculty and staff should report at 8:30 a.m. and students at 9 a.m.

* Monroe County schools — Closed.

* Montessori of Macon — Closed.

* St. Andrews Montessori School — Closed.

To see a list of Wednesday's school closings, click here.

Check back with macon.com for more updates as other school announcements come in.

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

