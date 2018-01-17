Some area schools closed, delayed Thursday

Some schools and districts are canceling school Thursday or operating on delayed schedules in response to the wintry weather.
* Academy for Classical Education — Closed.
* Bibb County school district — Closed. The 3:30 p.m. public hearing, 4 p.m. Board of Education committee meeting and 6:30 p.m. board meeting at the central offices at 484 Mulberry Street in Macon will take place as scheduled.
* Cirrus Academy — Closed.
* Georgia Military College's Milledgeville campus and Prep School — Start times are delayed. Faculty and staff should report at 8:30 a.m. and students at 9 a.m.
* Monroe County schools — Closed.
* Montessori of Macon — Closed.
* St. Andrews Montessori School — Closed.
To see a list of Wednesday's school closings, click here.
Check back with macon.com for more updates as other school announcements come in.
