School closings due to snow, wintry weather

A number of school systems across the region have canceled classes on Wednesday because of an approaching winter storm.
National Weather Service forecasters on Wednesday afternoon estimated that up to 2 inches of snow could fall in parts of Middle Georgia. The greatest accumulations were expected roughly west and northwest of Macon, a locale that could see about an inch of snow itself.
Estimated times of arrival for frozen precipitation in the midstate ranged from about 1 a.m. until daybreak as the storm rolled in from the west-northwest.
Be sure to check your school or school system's latest information online. Some school and Emergency Management Agency representatives were meeting Tuesday night before making a final decision about Wednesday classes.
Schools that announced closings for Wednesday included:
* Academy for Classical Education
* Bibb County schools
* Baldwin County schools
* Bleckley County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)
* Central Fellowship Christian Academy
* Central Georgia Technical College
* Cirrus Academy
* Covenant Academy
* Crawford County schools
* Crisp County schools
* Dooly County schools
* Dublin City schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)
* First Presbyterian Day School
* Fort Valley State University (closed until noon)
* Georgia College
* Georgia Military College's Milledgeville campus and Prep School
* Gordon State College
* Helms College
* Houston County schools
* Jones County schools
* Laurens County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)
* M.A. Evans Academy
* Mercer University closed, Fresh Food Company serving in Connell Student Center
* Middle Georgia State University
* Macon County schools
* Monroe County schools
* Montessori of Macon
* Mount de Sales Academy
* Oconee Fall Line Technical College
* Peach County schools
* Putnam County schools
* Stratford Academy
* St. Andrews Montessori School
* St. Peter Claver Catholic School
* St. Joseph Catholic School
* Sumter County schools
* Tattnall Square Academy
* Taylor County schools
* The Westfield School
* Twiggs County schools
* Twiggs Academy
* Upson County schools
* Washington County schools
* Windsor Academy
* Woodfield Academy
Telegraph writers Laura Corley, Liz Fabian, Andrea Honaker and Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.
