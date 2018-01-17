More Videos

  Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

    After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick.

After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

School closings due to snow, wintry weather

By Staff Reports

breaking@macon.com

January 17, 2018 06:14 AM

A number of school systems across the region have canceled classes on Wednesday because of an approaching winter storm.

National Weather Service forecasters on Wednesday afternoon estimated that up to 2 inches of snow could fall in parts of Middle Georgia. The greatest accumulations were expected roughly west and northwest of Macon, a locale that could see about an inch of snow itself.

Estimated times of arrival for frozen precipitation in the midstate ranged from about 1 a.m. until daybreak as the storm rolled in from the west-northwest.

Be sure to check your school or school system's latest information online. Some school and Emergency Management Agency representatives were meeting Tuesday night before making a final decision about Wednesday classes.

Schools that announced closings for Wednesday included:

* Academy for Classical Education

* Bibb County schools

* Baldwin County schools

* Bleckley County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)

* Central Fellowship Christian Academy

* Central Georgia Technical College

* Cirrus Academy

* Covenant Academy

* Crawford County schools

* Crisp County schools

* Dooly County schools

* Dublin City schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)

* First Presbyterian Day School

* Fort Valley State University (closed until noon)

* Georgia College

* Georgia Military College's Milledgeville campus and Prep School

* Gordon State College

* Helms College

* Houston County schools

* Jones County schools

* Laurens County schools (staff should report at 10 a.m.)

* M.A. Evans Academy

* Mercer University closed, Fresh Food Company serving in Connell Student Center

* Middle Georgia State University

* Macon County schools

* Monroe County schools

* Montessori of Macon

* Mount de Sales Academy

* Oconee Fall Line Technical College

* Peach County schools

* Putnam County schools

* Stratford Academy

* St. Andrews Montessori School

* St. Peter Claver Catholic School

* St. Joseph Catholic School

* Sumter County schools

* Tattnall Square Academy

* Taylor County schools

* The Westfield School

* Twiggs County schools

* Twiggs Academy

* Upson County schools

* Washington County schools

* Windsor Academy

* Woodfield Academy

Return to Macon.com for updates.

Telegraph writers Laura Corley, Liz Fabian, Andrea Honaker and Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.

