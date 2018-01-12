Get your prom dress for a lot less at annual sale

Girls can get a formal dress for their upcoming school dances without paying a hefty price. The 11th annual Demon Dress Drive at Warner Robins High School is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27.
Hundreds of new and gently used formal and semi-formal gowns in all styles, sizes and colors will be for sale, all for $50 or less. The event is open to the public and will benefit the school's debate team.
Gown donations will be accepted until Jan. 23. They can be dropped off at the school's front office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days that school is in session. Donations are tax deductible, and no items will be returned.
The school is at 10 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins. For more information, call the school at 478-929-7877 or email Robert Walker at Robert.Walker@hcbe.net.
