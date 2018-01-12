Warner Robins High School junior Nayahna Gordon, right, and senior Rebecca Walde look at a dress while helping prepare for the The 2017 Demon Dress Drive. The 2018 event is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Warner Robins High School junior Nayahna Gordon, right, and senior Rebecca Walde look at a dress while helping prepare for the The 2017 Demon Dress Drive. The 2018 event is scheduled for Jan. 27. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Education

Get your prom dress for a lot less at annual sale

By Andrea Honaker

January 12, 2018 01:42 PM

Girls can get a formal dress for their upcoming school dances without paying a hefty price. The 11th annual Demon Dress Drive at Warner Robins High School is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27.

Hundreds of new and gently used formal and semi-formal gowns in all styles, sizes and colors will be for sale, all for $50 or less. The event is open to the public and will benefit the school's debate team.

Gown donations will be accepted until Jan. 23. They can be dropped off at the school's front office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days that school is in session. Donations are tax deductible, and no items will be returned.

The school is at 10 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins. For more information, call the school at 478-929-7877 or email Robert Walker at Robert.Walker@hcbe.net.

