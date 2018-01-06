Annual drive helps girls avoid prom dress sticker shock

There was a lot of support for the Warner Robins Demons from the community when the state championship was held in the city in December.
Signs cheering on the Demons were everywhere, and two of my favorites were at churches. The sign in front of Andrew Methodist Church proclaimed, “Never thought we would say Go Demons,” while the sign in front of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church said, “God forgive us….This is Demon Country. Go Demons.”
Both were very funny and made the rounds all over social media.
Now the Demons need your support again , not for a football game, but for an annual fundraiser that benefits both Warner Robins High School and the community.
It is the 11th annual Demon Dress Drive.
The dress drive will be held January 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Warner Robins High School cafeteria.
The idea behind the drive is simple. Formal outfits are expensive, so dresses suitable for a formal event like the prom, are donated. The school holds the Demon Dress Drive sale so the public can buy beautiful formal wear at very reasonable price; usually no dress costs more than $50. The proceeds from the sale benefit the school’s debate team.
The original idea for the dress drive was to benefit girls at Warner Robins High School, but the event is extremely popular and open to anyone in the community.
But before the school can hold the sale, they need your donations. Warner Robins High School is asking for donations of new or gently used formal, semi-formal and bridal wear.
Dresses donated need to be in excellent condition, ready for a young woman to wear to the prom.
Because girls come in all sizes, the Demon Dress Drive needs all size dresses. Anything formal goes, from the bridesmaid dress you wore to your sister’s wedding to your own prom dress.
Donations may be dropped off now; take your dresses to the school office located at the front of Warner Robins High School between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
