Students representing Middle Georgia at Julliard

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

November 10, 2017 11:39 AM

Two Middle Georgia graduates recently landed roles in a production at The Julliard School.

Freshman Jackson Harvey and junior Olivia McMillan were the only undergraduate students at the college to receive roles in the Mozart opera “La Finta Giardiniera,” said Shannon Terrell Gordon, mother of Harvey. Both students were cast in principal roles.

McMillan, a Northside High School graduate, will play the housemaid Sienna. Jackson, who graduated from Mary Persons High School, was set to play the servant Giuseppe but had to be replaced after he got the flu. The performances are Nov. 15-19 at the New York school.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

