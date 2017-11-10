Local student named National Beta Club president

A Houston County student will be leading a national club. Jeremiah de Sesto, a junior at Houston County High School, was selected as the National Beta Club president during a conference in Orlando this summer.
De Sesto traveled to Washington, D.C., in July for his induction ceremony. He laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and talked with senators about National Beta Club.
He’s also Georgia’s Beta Club president. At his school, he is the district representative for Student Council and a member of the marching band, wind symphony, tennis team, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Health Occupations Students of America, Debate Team, History Club and Spanish Club.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
