Gun discharges at Baldwin County school

A gun discharged at a Baldwin County school on Friday morning. A student brought the weapon into Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville, for grades three to five.
No one was hurt, and the school and other schools in the district were never placed on lock down, said Byron Wellman, school and community relations coordinator.
“Everyone is continuing with normal operations. The student has been removed and is subject to the necessary law enforcement activity to go with it,” Wellman said.
It was not immediately clear if more than one shot was fired, who brought the gun or what area of the school the incident occurred. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the investigation.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
